A new update teased when Netflix's hit series Bridgerton could have its long-awaited Season 3 released.

First renewed for its third and fourth season in April 2021 (per Deadline), the Bridgerton team & fandom has been anxiously waiting for Season 3 to begin its streaming run, with many wondering whether it could arrive before the end of 2023.

This was particularly the case after star Nicola Coughlan confirmed that filming was finished in March 2023, shortly before producer Shonda Rhimes shared with Virgin Radio UK that editing for the new season finished only a month later.

Hungarian dubbing actress Laura Döbrösi, who provides the Hungarian voiceover for Bridgerton's Eloise, indicated she started her dubbing work for Season 3 in October via an Instagram post.

Looking at a report from the Los Angeles Times sharing that Netflix's 2022 Korean drama series All of Us Are Dead took three months to dub, that timeframe can likely be applied to Bridgerton as well.

The process for All of Us Are Dead involved 55 different voice actors dubbing their lines for the series, with a similar number of actors being utilized for Bridgerton.

This comes shortly after Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh confirmed that Season 3 would be delayed until 2024, which tracks considering that dubbing only started in October.

This would mean the dubbing process wouldn't be fully completed until at least January 2024.

When Will Bridgerton Season 3 Release?

The gaps between all of Bridgerton's first three seasons have been quite long, with Season 1 kicking off its run on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020 before Season 2 premiered 15 months later in March 2022.

Due to the writers' and actors' strikes, Season 3 faced even more challenges as fans continued waiting for the show's return, although this update certainly gives fans hope that it will be back sooner rather than later.

Should dubbing wrap up by January, Bridgerton would likely be able to come to Netflix either that month or in February 2024, potentially putting the premiere date only a few weeks away.

It is almost guaranteed that Season 3 will consist of eight episodes just as the first two seasons did. These new episodes will focus heavily on the romance developing between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, as Coughlan noted during the FYSEE panel in May 2023, via Variety.

Deadline also announced several new Season 3 stars in October 2022, including Daniel Francis' Marcus Anderson, Sam Phillips' Lord Debling, and James Phoon's Harry Dankworth - all adding to the drama and emotions unfolding with each passing adventure.

Bridgerton Season 3 currently doesn't have a release date set for Netflix.