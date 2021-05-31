Black Widow: New Scenes With David Harbour & Florence Pugh Revealed In Theaters

Black Widow was originally set to release on May 1, 2020. However, following three delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over a year later the film has still not yet released. However, with theaters finally reopening around the world, it seems as if the most recent delay may be the last with a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ drop set for July 9.

As this date moves ever closer, Marvel appears to be beginning to resume marketing of the Scarlett Johansson spy-thriller as new characters posters have been released, and a new featurette has begun playing before showings in select theaters.

THEATRICAL FEATURETTE OFFERS NEW LOOKS AT JOHANSSON IN ACTION

In preparation for July's long-awaited release of Black Widow, a new featurette is being shown in theaters showcasing segments of new footage and discussion from the film's cast.

Throughout the video, the spy-thriller stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour answered a multitude of questions which were covered with some previously unseen clips. As would be expected, numerous moviegoers captured sections of the featurette during their theater visits, and one such user, @natsbatons, has shared these clips on Twitter.

During a portion of the footage, the members of the Black Widow cast present were asked which of them would be the best spy. This question was accompanied by a brief new clip of David Harbour's Red Guardian suited up for a fight and saying “ah dammit.”

Additionally, this clip included new footage of Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff walking down a hallway in her own Black Widow suit.

here’s another clip from last night of scarlett flo and david speaking haha i cut out my voice at certain parts. pic.twitter.com/3MspqwfmlO — ًrachel lovebot (@natsbatons) May 29, 2021

One part of the film that has been highlighted in several trailers so far is the family dinner scene that will see Natasha, Yelena, Melina, and Red Guardian, suited up in combat attire around a meal. This featurette included a new look at this scene as Harbour's Russian hero was shown making some odd noises at the dinner table, to which Natasha reacted with a disgusted look.

i’m not over her face 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nUCCwITCsN — ًrachel lovebot (@natsbatons) May 29, 2021

Johansson's spy-thriller blockbuster is set to be the action-spectacle of the summer, and this new featurette certainly demonstrated that in a new look at a destructive sequence. The scene showcases Romanoff and another character dangling from a falling pillar before hurling themselves through a glass window to escape the impact.

“worlds biggest superhero in the biggest movie event of the summer” YEAHHHH I KNOW THATS RIGHTTT pic.twitter.com/xbJOHxZ1zR — ًrachel lovebot (@natsbatons) May 29, 2021

THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM FOR BLACK WIDOW

It's already been over a year since Black Widow was initially intended to hit theaters and kick off Phase Four with the return of an original Avenger. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film has been delayed three times already, now placing it on a July 9 release date. With a Disney+ Premier Access drop confirmed and the vaccine rollout seemingly bringing the pandemic under control in many major regions, it seems this will be the date fans are finally able to watch Black Widow.

As Loki approaches its Disney+ premiere — which is set for next Wednesday — fans should prepare for Marvel to quickly turn its attention to the Scarlett Johansson film with a major increase in marketing. With over a month still to go until the simultaneous theatrical and streaming release, it remains a possibility that the long-awaited solo debut for Black Widow may receive one last trailer.

However, given the film has already held a multitude of release dates, Marvel's latest spy outing has already seen its fair share of promotional footage over the past year. The latest trailer was released last month to highlight the Disney+ release plan, meaning Marvel may opt to leave that as the final trailer that will show in theaters as they reopen around the world.

Last week saw the first Eternals teaser trailer drop online, just over a month after Shang-Chi's kung fu flick debuted its first look. With Spider-Man: No Way Home still yet to reveal a sneak peek from its multiverse-exploring events, fans should prepare for the wall-crawler to be the next Marvel hero to see a trailer. However, Black Widow will likely continue to promote its existing trailer alongside new posters and TV spots to raise anticipation for the long-delayed release.

Black Widow is set to debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.