'Black Rabbit' Confirms Anna's Fate In Netflix Series Finale - And It Feels Undeserved

Netflix's Black Rabbit finally confirmed Anna's tragic fate as a part of its epic finale, and it feels wholly undeserved. The new crime drama from King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin tells the story of two brothers, Jake and Vince Friedken, as their livelihoods are unraveled after coming back into each other's lives. It is not just each other who are brought down due to their misfortune, though.

Abbey Lee's Anna (a bartender at Jake's Black Rabbit restaurant) is sadly one of the victims of the Friedken brothers' fall from grace. She is found dead following a devastating series of decisions by Jake, with the exact circumstances of her passing not being explored until the show's final episodes.

What Happened to Anna In Black Rabbit Netflix?

While Anna's death looms over the Black Rabbit series for quite some time, it is not until the show's epic finale that the viewer learns what exactly happened to the former Black Rabbit barkeep.

Throughout the series, Abbey Lee's Anna is seen as just one of the many cogs that make the machine at the Black Rabbit work. The high-end New York club and restaurant (owned by Jude Law's Jake Friedken) is a gathering place of power in the Big Apple.

Whether it be musicians, athletes, or just general socialites, the multi-story Manhattan establishment is where deals in this fictional take on New York are made. However, it takes dozens of everyday people (like Anna) to make the business work.

As Jake continues to face financial ruin, funneling money through the Black Rabbit to keep it afloat while taking outside investment from questionable sources and looking for a way out, he is forced to let some shady dealings slide on his watch.

Some of these occur primarily on the third floor of the gaudy social club. It is on floor three that Sope Dirisu's Wes (a renowned musician and part-owner of the club) gathers each night with various power brokers of New York City.

It is here that Anna's demise truly begins. One night during one of Wes' meetings of the minds, Lee's character accuses one of Wes' guests, Jules (played by John Ales), of sexual assault.

Jake and the rest of the Black Rabbit staff scoff at this claim, continuing the 'boys club' mentality that has existed on the third floor for years.

Eventually, Anna threatens to take her story public, talking to a reporter, with Jake financially overextended and some of his morally questionable lenders smelling blood in the water.

Jules' fixer Campbell finally tries to put an end to this, offering Anna a hefty sum and a plane ticket, essentially saying, "Keep quiet, take the money, and go."

Lee's character obliges, deciding that it would be better for her to get out of town and forget about everything than to face down some of the most influential names in New York. From here, it feels like Anna may finally get the happy ending she deserves, but that is not the case.

Instead, Jake's brother Vince (played by Zootopia 2 star Jason Bateman) signs the former bartender's death certificate during a shake-down by the heir to the Mancuso crime family, Junior. Junior's father, Joe, is one of the people coming after Jake and his brother after defaulting on several loan payments.

Junior uses these dire circumstances to rough up Vince a bit. However, when Vince brings up Anna's situation, the crime prince of New York City takes it as a threat to his father's collateral and turns his sights on the thought-to-be-safe ex-Black Rabbit employee.

This culminates in a tense sequence in which Junior breaks into Anna's home. With Anna hiding in her bathroom, leaning against the door, Junior attempts to force his way in. However, as a result of his trying to get in, Anna hits her head, killing her on impact, giving the character a wholly undeserved end.

Anna's story doesn't end there, though. Even though she did not get to see justice served, as the series ends, it is revealed that Jules was arrested for his assault on the former barkeep, Vince comes up dead, and Jake gets out of the Black Rabbit business.

Anna is one of the tragic consequences of everything that had been allowed to happen at Black Rabbit for years, being just a normal New Yorker whose undeserved end comes at the hands of other people's poor decisions (whether it be Jules', Vince's, or Jake's).