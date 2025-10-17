Black Phone 2's AMC Popcorn Bucket Is Genius

The Black Phone 2 AMC popcorn bucket has been revealed, and it is a work of novelty snacking genius. The upcoming horror sequel, once again starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames, is now playing in theaters. Like many big-budget blockbusters of the modern movie-making era, the spine-chilling scarefest is getting in on the collectible popcorn bucket fun, stamping its place in the movie theater snack canon.

AMC Theatres recently revealed its official Black Phone 2 popcorn bucket, and fans are giddy. The new collectible container is based on the titular 'Black Phone' being modeled after the movie's central rotary pay phone. It comes with a usable rotary dial, as well as a hanging headset that will play a call with Ethan Hawke's Grabber when held up to the ear.

AMC Theatres

The popcorn in this bucket actually sits in the back of it, with the phone sitting face down. This is different from most modern collectible popcorn buckets, which are often modeled to sit upright for the user with their snack opening on top.

AMC Theatres

The phone bucket is just one of several exclusive AMC Black Phone tie-in products, including an exclusive The Grabber Funko Pop! vinyl figure modeled after Hawke's central killer.

The Black Phone 2 popcorn bucket is now available in AMC theatres. The novelty snack container is listed at $34.99 USD and comes with a large popcorn.

AMC Theatres

Black Phone 2 came to theatres on Friday, October 17. Following up on the 2021 original film, the new sequel centers on a young girl named Gwen (played by Madeleine McGraw), who is haunted by dreams of several boys dying at a winter camp. This sends her and her brother to the camp, where she is confronted with the terrifying Grabber (Hawke).

The new supernatural sequel is once again written and directed by Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson, and stars Hawke, McGraw, Mason Thames, and Demián Bichir.

Could Black Phone 2 Have Even More Popcorn Bucket Fun?

This genius titular Black Phone 2 popcorn bucket is absolutely genius. However, if the theatre chains wanted to, they could have even more fun with the franchise.

Sadly, with the movie now playing in theatres, it might be a little late to get in on the Black Phone 2 popcorn bucket action. As of now, the only bucket announced is this epic one from AMC. Aside from that, merchandise is available at AMC theaters, but nothing else.

Usually, these types of big-screen blockbusters warrant at least a couple of unique popcorn buckets from various exhibitors in the U.S. and abroad. Just look at another horror hit from the last couple of years in Alien: Romulus. This 2024 cosmic horror epic received four separate popcorn buckets spread across several big-name chains.

One would have expected perhaps other versions of the phone set bucket idea from AMC's competitor. Possibly one based solely on the headset could have been a fun idea. Or, how is there not one of these that is not based on Hawke's Grabber mask as seen in the spooky sequel?

Hopefully, the movie does well enough to warrant a third movie in the Black Phone franchise, so these sins of snacking can be rectified in a future sequel.