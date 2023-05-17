Black Panther 2's Disney+ Spin-off Gets Delayed Release Window

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spin-off Ironheart now has a new release window.

After making her debut in Black Panther 2, Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) will soon be getting her own Disney+ series focusing on her journey at MIT as she becomes the next young superhero to join the MCU.

However, when fans will actually be able to take in this "tech versus magic" battle remains up in the air.

The streaming series was originally set to debut later this year, but as the months have gone on, that has looked less and less likely.

Ironheart's New Release Window

Marvel

According to a new schedule released by Variety, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spin-off Ironheart now has a delayed expected release window of 2024.

The Disney+ series was initially given a fall 2023 release date back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The title was then just listed as "Coming Soon" - along with a number of other MCU projects - in March 2023, indicating that its 2023 release was in jeopardy.

As Marvel Studios continues to reevaluate its release schedule and overall content strategy, it is not all that surprising Ironheart got the push into next year.

When Will Ironheart Release on Disney+?

All these changes on the Marvel Studios calendar have left fans wondering when just about every single MCU project will actually release. And for those that have release dates, will those stick?

Seeing as the studio has pushed a number of projects back it is not all that surprising Ironheart also got a push.

The new Marvel Studios strategy is reported to be moving from "four shows and four movies a year" to "two shows and three movies a year." That likely means that this is only the beginning of things getting bumped on down the line.

As for when Ironheart actually will debut, it feels as though it will be sooner rather than later. Seeing as the Dominique Thorne-led series has finished filming and was supposedly set to come out later this year, a move of a couple of months sounds about right.

So, to put a date on it, with Daredevil: Born Again still primed for a Spring 2024 debut, an Ironheart release sometime before that makes the most sense. Maybe with Echo now launching in November, the Black Panther 2 spin-off waits a couple of months, getting its streaming run started right at the turn of the calendar in January 2024.

Ironheart is reportedly set to release on Disney+ sometime in 2024.