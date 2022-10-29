Photos: Batwoman's Javicia Leslie Wears Gorgeous X-Men Storm Costume for Halloween

The X-Men are a group of characters at the top of most people's lists for the most anticipated arrivals to the MCU. Sadly, there hasn't been much progress on that front. There was a tiny tease at the end of Ms. Marvel, the announcement of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and the first official X-Men namedrop in She-Hulk.

Fans have been throwing fan castings out into the world on a consistent basis. Some examples include Zac Efron as Wolverine, Glen Powell as Cyclops, and Giancarlo Esposito as Magneto.

It's not just fans who are excited for the X-Men; over the last few years, as stars have been mentioning various Mutant characters they'd love to portray, as well.

Now, the star of Batwoman seems to have made a big statement about who she'd love to bring to life in the MCU.

Batwoman Becomes Storm

Batwoman star Javicia Leslie has posted a fun Halloween video on her Instagram that shows the actress transforming into the iconic X-Men, Storm.

Needless to say, it's clear at first glance that her costume is gorgeous.

Leslie is clearly having fun with the portrayal, given the added lightning effects enhancing her cosplay.

It's a far different look than her Batwoman, including the presence of what looks to be an extremely annoying cape that she has to deal with.

The massive set of white hair immediately catches the eye; if one didn't know better, she could be mistaken for a Targaryen from House of the Dragon.

It's a great cosplay, and the actress no doubt be sporting it to every Halloween party she can get into—maybe even for years to come.

Along with the video, which can be seen below, Leslie captioned the post by saying, "Happy Spooky Season boys and girls."

To Me, My X-Men

While it's a shame that Leslie's show was canceled without much warning, at least she's setting her sights on a much different goal: becoming Storm.

Of course, there's every chance in the world that this cosplay was just for fun and nothing more. However, at the same time, it could serve as a vehicle to get fans talking about her becoming Ororo Munroe in the future.

It's not clear when the Mutants will properly join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it'll happen one day—and with it, there'll be plenty of new characters for Marvel Studios to cast. Given Leslie's already proven talent, she could easily be a great fit for the MCU's take on the weather-controlling X-Man.

While Batwoman doesn't appear to be getting a fourth season, she does have at least one more upcoming appearance in the Arrowverse. Some new set photos have shown that the actress will next be seen on The Flash, portraying the evil speedster Red Death.

The Flash's ninth and final season is expected to air at some point in early 2023.