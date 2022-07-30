The Batman's HBO Max Spin-off Receives Exciting Story Update

The Batman was only the beginning for Warner Bros.'s latest take on the world of DC's Dark Knight. The Matt Reeves-directed epic garnered rave reviews, with its Gotham City and surrounding characters being some of the highlights. One of the most popular among these supporting characters was Colin Farrell's Penguin.

Farrell's take on Oswald Cobblepot was so popular even before the release of the film that WB was quick to announce an HBO Max series centered on the Batman villain. This prequel series is set to follow Oz as he "rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin."

It is unknown when exactly the Pengiun-centric spin-off will come to Warner's streaming platform, but its star has just revealed a few new story tidbits about the project.

Matt Reeves Is "All Over" The Penguin Show

DC

According to The Batman star Colin Farrell, director Matt Reeves is "all over" the upcoming Penguin spin-off series.

The Oswal Cobblepot actor told Entertainment Tonight that playing the villain is "so much fun," describing his experience with DC so far as "a joy."

When asked if he had heard about a sequel to The Batman, Farrell revealed that Reeves is "planning the story because he's just so meticulous," but Farrell says right now the director is "he's all over [HBO Max's] The Penguin [series]." He said even though Reeves is "not gonna direct it," he is still "all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them:"

"He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over [HBO Max's] The Penguin [series] as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting."

Planning out the Penguin

Fans have joked that Warner Bros. is building themselves a Reeves-verse with their Batman-centric ventures, but that actually seems to be the case. Not only does the studio want more from the world created in The Batman, but they also want Reeves himself as involved as possible.

Reeves is so hands-on as a director that even though he is not taking the directing chair for The Penguin, his fingerprints are going to be all over it. Surely, he is going to set everything up as best he can make sure it is put into capable hands, and then go off and work elsewhere in his Gotham world.

As much as it would be exciting to have Matt Reeves direct the whole Penguin project, he has got bigger bats to cage at this point. Fans are pining for The Batman 2, so the director is likely very busy ideating that right now.

Plus adding in the other The Batman spin-offs that are on the state at WB, Reeves is going to be plenty busy. But it is good that he is trying to be as involved in every one of these, including this Penguin-centered streaming series.