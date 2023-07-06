Barbie Movie Review: First Critic Reaction Shared Online

The very first critic review of the upcoming Margot Robbie Barbie movie just made its way online.

Barbie’s marketing material captivated audiences from the start. The bright, vibrant, and crazy personality flaunted by the film was quick to interest the masses.

Its absolutely stacked cast didn’t hurt as well. Not only do Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in the project, but they'll be joined by Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and More.

Barbie Gets First Critic Reaction

Warner Bros.

In a write-up about Barbie for Time, Rotten Romatoes-certified critic Eliana Dockterman shared her first thoughts about the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig movie.

According to Dockterman, “it’s a fun yet self-aware romp,” one that does “occasionally [get] overwhelmed by [its own ideas]:”

“ So, what exactly is this movie? Even with the onslaught of pink-tinged marketing, Warner Bros. has managed to keep the plot under wraps. I’m not here to spoil the film, which I watched in Gerwig’s temporary office, a gray space in Chelsea accessorized with a magenta Barbie doormat. But I can share that it’s a fun yet self-aware romp with shades of 'Clueless' and 'Legally Blonde'. It’s also stuffed full of ideas, and occasionally overwhelmed by them.”

Ruimy also shared how she heard opinions about the film from three other critics, “two [of which] were mixed and one was somewhat positive:”

“I have spoken to a few journalists so far who have seen ‘Barbie’, two were mixed and one was somewhat positive. Do I still think it could get good reviews? Of course. This is such a small sampling and we already know how the tide can turn quickly.”

The film’s review embargo is reportedly set to lift on Thursday, July 13, so that's when fans can expect to see full reviews posted online.

Will Barbie Stick the Landing?

With the attention Barbie has received up until this point, it would be quite disappointing for many if it ended up missing the mark completely.

Hopefully, the project goes the way of The Lego Movie and quickly becomes a hit. After all, it seemingly has Will Ferrell in a nearly identical role, which is a fun coincidence—that’s a good sign, right?

Thankfully, audiences don’t have long to wait before the verdict is out for the film.

Interestingly enough, it’s still going to be going up against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which could be a more different theatrical experience. But which will come out on top?

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21.