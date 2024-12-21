The Bakemonogatari franchise is not the easiest for new viewers. Still, for those looking to dive in, there is no better place than at the beginning and working through the rest chronologically.

The chronology of the long-running Bakemonogatari anime series has been the subject of debate for years (much like the ever-expanding One Piece series), as fans decide where each of its supernatural arcs falls among the rest.

Based on the light novel series of the same name, the series follows a young man who, after surviving a vampire attack, decides to help women vanquish various supernatural phenomena, including apparitions, ghosts, beasts, and spirits/

How To Watch the Bakemonogatari Anime in Order

Bakemonogatari

This is where the Bakemonogatari story begins, as audiences are introduced to Koyomi Araragi. Araragi is a young man living in a small city who, whether his intentions are clear or not, takes it upon himself to help some of his fellow community members rid themselves of supernatural beings tormenting them.

This series lasts 15 episodes and serves as a first foray into the franchise's supernatural world. The show's fearless hero takes on the Hitagi Crab, Mayoi Snail, and Tsubasa Cat.

Kizumonogatari I: Tekketsu

Taking place before the events of the main series itself is the trilogy of Kizumonogatari prequel movies. However, they are best enjoyed following the first 15 episodes of the mainline anime.

Kizumonogatari I: Tekketsu recounts Araragi's first encounter with the vampire that attacked him to begin the series. It highlights the young hero as he sacrifices himself instead of another victim, offering his life as a human to save others.

Kizumonogatari II: Nekketsu

Nekketsu is the second in the Kizumonogatari prequel series of movies. Fully titled Kizumonogatari II: Nekketsu, this movie continues from the last, with Araragi still living as a vampire after sacrificing himself.

The sequel sees the young hero venturing to try to revive the vampire who took his life in the last movie. He hopes to regain his life as a human while coming to blows with a trio of dastardly vampire hunters.

Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu

Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu is the third and final prequel movie to the series, taking place right up to the moment fans find series hero Koyomi Araragi in the first episode of Bakemonogatari.

Reiketsu finally sees Araragi back in his human form, having revived the vampire Kiss-Shot to bring him back to life. However, now revived, Araragi is confused about what to do next, wondering if his decision to turn himself back into a human was a good idea.

Nisemonogatari

Next up, back on the TV side of things, is Nisemonogatari. This 11-episode entry into the franchise jumps back into the present-day with Koyomi Araragi; however, it takes some time to tell a story focused on the main character's two sisters in the series' signature supernatural world.

The series is split into two, with one half focusing on Araragi's one sister, Karen, as she gets more than she bargained for when attempting to flee from a local con artist. The other half centers on his other sister, Tsukihi, as a mysterious oddity hunter targets her.

Nekomonogatari (Black)

Nekomonogatari (Black) is another prequel arc in the series, this time focusing on one of Koyomi Araragi's friends, Tsubasa Hanekawa (and the person who ended up saving him from the vampire Kiss-Shot earlier in the franchise).

The series follows Hanekawa as she finds a missing person potentially connected to a local apparition who is seemingly up to no good. This is her second-ever case focused on a supernatural happening and the first she has had to take on alone.

Nekomonogatari (White)

As a sister series to Nekomonogatari (Black), Nekomonogatari (White) is a companion piece to the previous four-episode story, spotlighting high-schooler Tsubasa Hanekawa again.

This time, Hanekawa is stalked by a supernatural Tiger spirit, as series protagonist Koyomi Araragi recounts how both he and she got to the point fans find them in in the original series.

Kabukimonogatari

Known for being part of Monogatari's second season is the Kabukimonogatari arc. This particular in the anime's ever-evolving story sees protagonist Koyomi Araragi and Oshino Shinobu (aka Kiss-Shot, the vampire in human form) travel back in time to hopefully save some people from his life previously.

However, as with most time-travel stories, Araragi and Shinobu return to the present to find that meddling with the past may have had dire consequences for those in the present.

Hanamonogatari

Released in 2011 and following up on the Kabukimonogatari story is Hanamonogatari. This five-episode story jumps into the future, long after the ongoing trials of Koyomi Araragi.

It focuses on one of Araragi's lowerclassmen, Suruga Kanbaru, as she encounters some supernatural dealings of her own while grappling with inner demons resulting from potential dreams lost.

Otorimonogatari

Again pushing the main character, Koyomi Araragi, center-stage, Otorimonogatari sees the demon hunter looking out for one of his sisters after she is hexed by a rogue charm by a fellow classmate.

This arc also sees Tsubasa Hanekawa take on a giant white tiger spirit as a fire burns her house down and leaves her homeless.

Onimonogatari

Onimonogatari immediately follows the events of Kabukimonogatari. This series of episodes shows Koyomi Araragi sitting in the narrator's seat again. The latest threat against our heroes is a seemingly indestructible void that prevents them from connecting with the supernatural world.

If Araragi and his companions cannot break this seal, their spirit-slaying pursuits may end.

Koimonogatari

Another student going to school with Koyomi Araragi vows to protect the demon-slaying teenager in Koimonogatari. Hitagi Senjougahara, a third-year who goes to the same academy as Araragi, makes a deal with the gods in this story arc, giving her life up for Araragi.

While Senjougahara thinks she is doing the right thing, that does not prove to be the case; the gods she comes into contact with take advantage of the young girl's naivety.

Tsukimonogatari

In Tsukimonogatari, the consequences of Koyomi Araragi's vampiric nature start to bear their teeth. Centering on the young Yotsugi in her first starring role, she is forced to help the series protagonist try and overcome his encroaching vampiric ways entering back into his mind.

Yotsugi offers the hero an ultimatum: either hold off using his vampire powers or kiss his humanity goodbye.

Koyomimonogatari

Koyomimonogatari is a unique adventure in Bakemonogatari. Instead of focusing on one point in time in the series' long-running timeline, it offers fans several vignette stories told throughout the franchise.

Lasting 12 episodes, this entry tackles moments from the most mundane to alternate points of view in some of the show's most significant character beats.

Owarimonogatari

Technically serving as one of Monogatari’s final arcs, Owarimonogatari sees Koyomi Araragi stopping tackling other people's demons, forcing him to take on the evil spirits that hide within.

This is the culmination fans have been waiting for over a decade, as the show's primary hero must stop his most dangerous enemy yet: himself.

Zoku Owarimonogatari

While Owarimonogatari teased the end of Araragi's story, Zoku Owarimonogatari is the actual end. This six-episode arc follows Araragi and his friends as he faces the idea of graduation.

With the endless possibilities of his future causing nerves, Araragi spirals, finding solace in an alternate world where this seems too good to be true.

Bakemonogatari is streaming in its entirety on Crunchyroll.

