Made in Abyss Season 3: Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

It has been over two years since new episodes of Made in Abyss were released, and fans are rabid for information on Season 3.

Based on the manga of the same name, the Made in Abyss anime has become a fan favorite since its debut in 2017. It has earned several major accolades, including Season 1 winning "Anime of the Year" at the 2nd Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2018.

While Made in Abyss has had its fair share of controversy, that has not stopped audiences from demanding more subterranean adventures of Riko and her half-robot companion as they descend into the Earth's core.

Confirmed Details About Made in Abyss Season 3

Made in Abyss

Is Made in Abyss Season 3 Still Happening?

Questions of whether Made in Abyss Season 3 will ever happen have been plentiful since Season 2 came to a close.

In early 2023, a sequel to Made in Abyss Season 2 was officially announced (via the anime's official social accounts), but the exact form that would take remains to be seen. The creative team working on the show has not made that any clearer since then.

All fans know is that a sequel is coming; it is just a matter of whether it is an official third season or a full-length movie.

Made in Abyss' Next Chapter May Not Release for a While

Even though it has been almost two years since the next chapter in the Made in Abyss story was officially announced, it still could be quite a wait for fans eagerly anticipating the show's return.

Thus far in the series, each season has covered about 20+ chapters of the Made in Abyss manga.

Seeing as the manga has only been written up to Chapter 69 (as of writing), fans may need to wait for more stories to be released on that side of things before it is ready to be adapted into a Season 3.

Season 1 was originally released in mid-2017. It took more than five years for Season 2 to air, hitting TV screens in late 2022.

If the third season were to follow a similar release/production pipeline, it may not debut until 2027 at the earliest.

Made in Abyss Will Continue from the Manga's Chapter 61

Even though fans may be waiting years for Made in Abyss Season 3, at least they likely know where the story will pick up.

The first two seasons of the hit series cover the first 60 chapters of the manga on which it is based. That means when Season 3 finally arrives, it will presumably start by covering the events of Chapter 61 and then go on from there.

This will see the series' band of heroes, Riko, Reg, and Nanachi, continue their adventure deep into the Earth's core.

Chapter 61 focuses on this plucky trio as they step further into the 6th Layer (as it is known) and decide it may be a good idea to start documenting the places they have been to keep a record of their journey.

This chapter is somewhat interstitial, giving fans a breather before the epic adventure that is to come.

Next up in the manga is the Curse Fleet Arc. This part of the Made in Abyss story is ongoing in the Manga, running through the latest release, Chapter 69. It centers on the heroes as they continue in the 6th Layer, uncover some mysterious artifacts, and continue searching for the missing Fupata.

Made in Abyss Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Crunchyroll.