Marvel Director Argues Why Cap Is to Blame for the Avengers Losing In Infinity War

Nia DaCosta, who helmed Marvel’s next movie, The Marvels, put the blame squarely on Captain America for what occurred in Avengers: Infinity War.

There’s no denying that the Avengers lost one of their greatest battles yet in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos nabbed all six Infinity Stones, snapped his big, purple fingers, and half the universe vanished.

However, this widespread atrocity could have very much been sidestepped if Steve Rogers let Wanda Maximoff destroy Vision’s Mind Stone a bit earlier in the movie. With one Stone short, the Mad Titan’s plans would have been greatly interrupted.

DaCosta Submits That the Snap Was Steve Rogers’ Fault

Marvel Studios

Speaking to ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero, Nia DaCosta offered a hot take on why Thanos’ victory and the Avengers’ loss in Avengers: Infinity War rests squarely on the shoulders of Captain America.

As The Marvels' director put it "He was incorrect. But then also, he was right in the end:"

"So, here’s the thing: the reason why it’s his fault is the reason why he’s such an amazing hero, because he’s like, ‘We’re not gonna sacrifice anyone. There always has to be another way.’ He was incorrect. But then also, he was right in the end, ’cause everything was fine. We did lose some people that we care about, but it is his fault, because he should’ve just ripped that thing out of his homie’s head from the beginning."

By "that thing" in "his homie’s head," DaCosta referred to the Mind Stone that was embedded in Vision’s vibranium-infused skull. It was suggested by the other heroes midway through Infinity War that Wanda Maximoff could use her abilities to blow the stone to smithereens, halting Thanos’ universe-halving aspirations and killing Vision in the process.

She ultimately conceded that Cap refusing to sacrifice Vision’s life "makes him such a good character" and that part of the MCU’s strength lies in characters that are "true to themselves:"

"But then, again, that’s what makes him such a good character, and I think some of the amazing success of that first part of the MCU was those characters were so true to themselves, and they made sense. All of the decisions that they made, even if you didn’t agree with them, they made perfect sense to who they were. So, even though I blame him, I understand him."

A Word on Captain America’s Characterization in the MCU

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve Rogers was super strong, with enhanced reflexes and a high level of durability. But those things were nothing compared to his true strength: His unbreakable moral character.

As Steve put it in Infinity War, when the option was put forth to blow up the Mind Stone and make a casualty out of Vision, “We don’t trade lives.” Cap was utterly unwilling to give up even one being’s existence to serve a greater goal.

This sort of character work is present throughout Rogers’ entire run in the MCU. In The First Avenger, he dives on a dummy grenade, thinking it was live, without even a second’s hesitation, to protect his fellow recruits. In Avengers: Endgame, he stood, battered and beaten, against Thanos’ vast army all by himself, incapable of giving up the fight as long as he was still able to carry on.

Steve was a character who would, with absolutely everything he’s got, do the right thing, no matter the personal cost. A selfless, earnest man of old-fashioned scruples who proved his commitment to the side of good time and time again.

With Chris Evans’ time in the MCU seemingly concluded (although that might not be indefinite), and his Steve having retired, the mantle (and indestructible shield) has been passed to a very worthy successor: Sam Wilson. And although Sam has some big boots to fill, his previous MCU appearances have definitely painted him as the right hero for the job.

So, while Nia DaCosta may disagree with some aspects of Cap, she did admit that those elements she didn’t agree with served him in the long run.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War can be streamed on Disney+ and purchased wherever movies are sold.