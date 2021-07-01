Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Avengers: Endgame: LEGO Officially Reveals Thor, Korg & Miek Set

Avengers: Endgame Chris Hemsworth Bro Thor
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Avengers: Endgame served as the epic conclusion to the MCU's Infinity Saga, and it's no secret that the blockbuster delivered. The 2019 film is jam-packed with Easter eggs, callbacks, and cameos from the larger MCU, mainly because it is designed to be a celebration of the superhero franchise

Endgame follows the remaining Avengers as they try to cope with their loss to Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War. This part of the narrative was an interesting story beat, showing how the different heroes reacted to the devastating outcome, and the additional inclusion of a time jump further amplified this matter. 

One of Earth's Mightiest Heroes that was largely affected is Chris Hemsworth's Thor. In Endgame, it was revealed that the God of Thunder didn't take the loss well, ultimately turning into the infamous Bro Thor along the way.

When Bruce Banner and Rocket found this version of the asgardian in New Asgard, they realized that their friend is now unmotivated, irresponsible, and has completely lost the will to fight alongside them due to the trauma and guilt of not defeating Thanos. This was a memorable scene in Endgame since it showed a tragic side of a once-powerful God. 

To serve as a reminder of this pivotal moment from the film, a new LEGO set has surfaced online. 

BRO THOR TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT 

LEGO officially unveiled the Avengers: Endgame playset of Thor's New Asgard home from the 2019 MCU film. 

Avengers: Endgame New Asgard LEGO set
LEGO

The LEGO set is a detailed recreation of the God of Thunder's home from the 2019 film, and it includes 2 mini-figures of Bro Thor and Korg.

New Asgard home, Thor, Korg, Miek
LEGO

Fans can recreate the time when Rocket and the Hulk first entered Thor's new home in New Asgard by maximizing the use of this buildable playset. 

New Asgard home,Thor, Korg, Miek
LEGO

The LEGO set includes a plethora of accessories such as the New Asgard sign, a gaming console, sofa, TV screen, and Stormbreaker. 

New Asgard LEGO set accessories
LEGO

Aside from Thor and Korg, the LEGO set also includes a buildable Miek figure. 

Thor, Korg, Miek
LEGO

 

AN AVENGERS: ENDGAME THROWBACK 

Seeing Thor in this vulnerable state was a memorable moment. This latest LEGO set will give hardcore MCU fans a chance to recreate scenes from Avengers: Endgame while also giving a new spin to Thor's New Asgard home. 

Korg and Miek are both confirmed to return in Thor: Love and Thunder as well, and it will be interesting to see how they will fit into the massive narrative of the sequel. Thor's reunion with his Sakaar friends presents an opportunity to do a deep dive into their friendship, especially considering the fact that the trio spent a good chunk of time during the five-year gap during Endgame

It remains to be seen if the Bro Thor version of the character will return in Love and Thunder. Set photos and promotional art for the Taika Waititi-directed film suggest that Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will return in his usual muscular form, but it's possible that Bro Thor will at least be featured in the early moments of the movie. 

Endgame showed that Thor already moved on from his guilt, and Love and Thunder is expected to expand on this storyline even further. That said, it looks like going back into his muscular self could signify that he is ready to take on new challenges, and this could further cement the reasoning behind his return to New Asgard in the film. 

Avengers: Endgame is available to stream on Disney+.

