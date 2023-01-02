Avengers: Endgame Directors Celebrate 2023 New Year's With MCU Snap Video

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo enjoyed a fun moment with their last MCU movie to celebrate New Year's Day 2023.

The Russo brothers remain two of the most important pieces of the MCU's extensive history, having directed four of the franchise's biggest movies during Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga. The last of those efforts came with Avengers: Endgame, which remains the biggest single feat that the MCU has ever accomplished, still standing as the second-highest-grossing movie ever while continuing to make the rounds on Disney+.

While Marvel looks to open up the new year with an exciting slate of projects in Phase 5 this year, Endgame remains one of the most popular MCU movies in the game, with a new poster having just released for the sequel in December 2022.

Now, in a fun moment for the Russo brothers as they prep for their next year of work, the two took to social media to share how they got to relive the Endgame experience to ring in 2023.

Russo Bros. Share New Year's Endgame Celebration

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, via their joint Instagram account, shared a video that showed a New Year's celebration involving their last MCU movie, Avengers: Endgame.

The video shows an unspecified bar that has Endgame playing on the TV as "Low" by Flo Rida plays in the background, with the caption noting that the establishment will have "the snap happen at midnight." to ring in the new year:

“This bar is timing Avengers: Endgame to have the snap happen at midnight and I just watched Hawkeye lose his entire family to “Low” by Flo Ride”

Tik Tok

The Russos shared their own caption with the video, expressing how proud they were of this bar using Endgame to pull the curtain back on 2023:

"The only appropriate way to bring in the new year…"

For reference, fans have carried on a New Year's trend with Avengers: Endgame since 2019, timing the movie so that Tony Stark snaps his fingers and defeats Thanos the clock strikes midnight hits. This can be seen in the video below:

Endgame Still Hitting for Russo Bros. & MCU Fans

This trend started back in 2018 after the release of Avengers: Infinity War when fans began ringing in the new year by playing the movie so that Thanos would snap his fingers at the stroke of midnight. With two similar moments that came from the Hulk and Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, it was only natural that the trend continued as that movie became the MCU's biggest hit to date.

This video only continues to confirm that the MCU is as popular as ever going into the new year, with the Russo brothers remaining ever grateful for their time in the spotlight.

Even while Endgame is still at the peak of the MCU, there could also be new moments from the Multiverse Saga that become New Year's trends in the near future. Perhaps it could be He Who Remains' death in Loki, Wanda Maximoff's escape in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or even all three Spider-Men teaming up in Spider-Man: No Way Home - any of these and more are possible.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.