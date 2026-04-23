Marvel Ignites Avengers: Doomsday Trailer's Online Release Hopes With New Social Media Post

Marvel Studios has spent the last few months teasing Avengers: Doomsday with unusual restraint, releasing four short character-focused teasers in theaters and online rather than dropping a traditional full-length trailer. This slow-burn strategy hit its biggest test on April 16 at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, when Marvel finally unveiled the first full trailer for the Russo Brothers' upcoming blockbuster to a packed room of theater owners and press, leaving every fan following from home empty-handed. Fans have wondered when they would get to see the trailer for themselves instead of reading descriptions in lengthy news articles. However, a new official Marvel Studios post on X has them convinced that the trailer will soon be available for their viewing pleasure.

Marvel's official Latin America X account, MarvelLATAM, posted a three-word message in Spanish, "suena música de Avengers*," which translates to "Avengers music plays." The post, which came with no image and no further context, immediately set the fandom ablaze, with fans reading it as a signal that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is finally about to go online after days of locked-room secrecy following its CinemaCon debut.

Marvel Studios

The replies under the MarvelLATAM post quickly turned into a pressure campaign, with hundreds of fans begging the studio to post the trailer after a week of scene-by-scene descriptions made the wait feel unbearable. One reply captured the general mood, shouting, "DAMN IT, RELEASE THE TRAILER ALREADY!!!" while another simply pleaded, "UPLOAD IT NOW, thanks." Others treated the post as confirmation, with one user asking, "That means they're releasing the trailer today, right?"

The optimism was quickly tempered by trusted scooper Daniel Richtman, who quote-posted the MarvelLATAM tease to offer a splash of cold water: "While the trailer is close, this post means nothing," Richtman wrote. His reply got fans even more curious, with one asking, "Is it releasing with Mando? Bc someone else said we’re not getting it in May," alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

What Are the Contents of Avengers: Doomsday’s Trailer and When Does It Release?

It's easy to see why fans are frustrated once you know what played in that Las Vegas room. The Direct had the privilege of attending the event, and what was shown was absolutely mouthwatering. The Doomsday trailer gives fans their first real look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, masked, armored, and speaking in a Latverian cadence. It also delivered the long-promised payoff of Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers, who greets Thor with a simple "hey, pal," and has him thoroughly surprised, after all, he's not supposed to be there.

The rest of the footage packs in the kind of crossovers fans have been asking for since the Multiverse Saga began. Channing Tatum’s Gambit fights Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova trades blows with Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique. The Fantastic Four meet the New Avengers at the old Avengers Tower. James Marsden’s Cyclops is back in the X-Mansion. Tenoch Huerta’s Namor flies over Talokan. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor handles the voiceover, closing with a warning that the heroes are "going to need a miracle."

The biggest moment is the one-on-one between Thor and Doom. The God of Thunder attacks the Latverian with Stormbreaker, but Doom stops it in one hand. This could be Thanos versus Hulk all over again. It seems the Russo brothers might use Thor to establish Doom's strength. Anyway, the expectation is that the trailer will be available online in mid-May so it can play in theaters attached to The Mandalorian and Grogu, which opens on May 22. Disney ran the same play with the four earlier Avengers: Doomsday teasers, attaching them to Avatar: Fire and Ash last December.