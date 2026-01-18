Marvel Studios’ Most Expensive Asset Gets King Treatment on Avengers Doomsday Set

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently witnessing the return of its founding father, but the scale of Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback is unlike anything commonly seen in Hollywood. As production for Avengers: Doomsday ramps up for its 2026 release, reports from the set indicate that Marvel Studios is sparing no expense to accommodate its most valuable asset. Downey, who pivoted from playing the heroic Iron Man to the villainous Victor von Doom, has reportedly transformed his corner of the studio into a private estate.

During an interview with Collider, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu provided a window into the sheer magnitude of Downey’s presence. The actor described a lavish setup that has become the talk of the production. While the MCU is known for its high-budget accommodations, the king treatment reserved for Downey is on another level.

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. does not simply have a trailer on the set of Avengers: Doomsday; he has an entire ecosystem. Simu Liu revealed that the cast and crew have nicknamed the actor’s massive setup "Downey Land." The arrangement consists of a "convoy of trailers" parked together, creating a private compound that functions as both a creative hub and a luxury retreat.

"Downey famously has this convoy of trailers and this whole area in base camp that we affectionately called Downey Land,” Liu said. “And I remember getting invited to Downey Land for the first time and just showing up in this tent, and it’s all this beautiful Andy Warhol-esque artwork, except all the characters are Downey. I mean, he’s so self-aware."

The compound also provides a level of privacy and comfort that allows Downey to feel at home amidst the tedious production schedule for arguably the biggest film in Marvel history. According to Liu, the setup includes private chefs and humrously recalled how out of place he felt when he visited Downey Land with his set lunch in hand, unaware that Downey Land has its own chefs.

"So, he greeted me, and then I didn’t realize that Downey Land has its own chefs, but I had brought my set lunch, and he was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no. We don’t do that here."

Marvel Studios' willingness to give RDJ his own empire on set is a direct result of the astronomical deal struck to secure the actor's return. Following the underwhelming box office performance of several Phase 5 projects, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel President Kevin Feige moved to bring Downey back as the face of the franchise.

The financial details behind this return are record-breaking. Downey is reportedly earning significantly more than $80 million for his role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Part of the agreement also dictated that the studio provide private jet travel, security, and the elaborate trailer village now known as Downey Land.

For Marvel, these costs are seen as a necessary investment. Robert Downey Jr. is the only individual capable of generating the level of hype required to make the next two Avengers films the highest-grossing movies of all time. By treating him like royalty on set, the studio ensures that its multi-million dollar investment remains focused and motivated.

What To Expect From Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr.'s take on Victor von Doom is expected to be a villain like no other seen on the silver screen. Doom is being established as a tier above Thanos and any previous threat seen in the MCU. Doom will be a villain defined by an overwhelming, divine authority. Marvel Studios gave a glimpse of how menacing Doom will be in the 5th Avengers film with the release of the film's second teaser.

The footage features a vulnerable Thor (Chris Hemsworth) kneeling in a sunlit forest, praying to the memory of his father, Odin. The heartfelt prayer is a desperate request for the strength of the All-Fathers to survive an enemy who is a threat not just to him but to all of reality. Thor’s primary motivation is revealed to be the protection of his adoptive daughter, Love, played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India Rose.

Doom, leaving the God of Thunder trembling, shows how brutal and unforgiving he will be in the film. Downey’s portrayal is expected to be a masterclass in psychological menace. The Russo Brothers will be leveraging Downey’s natural charisma to create a calculating architect who feels inevitable.