New Avengers: Doomsday Set Video Reveals Spaceship Wreckage

A new video leak from Avengers: Doomsday production reveals parts of a broken spaceship and craters across the set of what many believe is the X-Mansion. Though not the first set leak since the fifth Avengers movie started production a few weeks ago, this is among the only leaks to get past the strong walls of secrecy surrounding this movie.

The video shows cracks and damages throughout the entire large outdoor set, which appears to be a lawn of some kind. This Avengers: Doomsday set — with the craters and cracks in the ground but without the spaceship pieces — has been seen in previous leaks.

Based on the leaked video's title ("Avengers Doomsday SPACESHIP CRASH causes CRATERS"), it seems UnBoxPHD believes that the spaceship crash from this new footage is what leads to the craters in the ground. This would mean the spaceship crash would chronologically come before whatever was being filmed when the first look at this lawn set.

As of now, though, this potential X-Men connection is simply speculation, and could very well remain that way until the movie hits theaters on May 1, 2026. In fact, not too much at all is known yet when it comes to the plot of Avengers: Doomsday. But, fans do know that the cast is nothing short of expansive.

Announced in a multi-hour livestream, the cast includes everyone from Avengers mainstays like Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America) to people like Ian McKellen (Magneto) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) returning to roles after decades away.

What Spaceship Might Crash In Avengers: Doomsday?

The Direct

Despite Doomsday technically being an Avengers movie, the Avengers will not be the only team featured, with members of the Fantastic Four and X-Men confirmed to appear in the movie.

With that in mind, some have speculated that the lawn set from these early leaks might be part of the X-Mansion in Avengers: Doomsday. This is not official, but the speculation does not come out of nowhere, with the setup of the walkways in the lawn set standing out to some as they try to decipher the leaked footage.

This would also align with a recent scoop about some potential Avengers: Doomsday plot details, including the potential importance of the X-Mansion.

As such, it is very possible that the crashed spaceship belongs to the X-Men, and the team botched a landing trying to return to the X-Mansion (or something along those lines). Again, though, this is all speculative.

Despite the occasional set leak or cast photo slipping through the cracks, Marvel appears to be keeping information about Avengers: Doomsday under strict lock-and-key. In fact, even some of the confirmed cast members (Florence Pugh and David Harbour) said they have not yet seen a script, even with filming actively underway.

So, it could be some time before fans get any official answers.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.