2 Major Avengers Doomsday Cast Members Aren't Allowed to Read the Script

Two huge MCU stars aren't allowed to know what they're doing in Avengers: Doomsday.

Following Marvel Studios' casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday and news that production is underway, two confirmed actors for the 2026 film questioned Marvel's trust in them.

Who Isn't Allowed To Read the Avengers: Doomsday Script?

Marvel Studios

In addition to Thunderbolts* coming to theaters on Friday, May 2, Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, and David Harbour as Red Guardian are confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday.

But when asked what she can reveal about Yelena facing off against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Florence Pugh confessed to Entertainment Weekly, "I haven't read a script:"

"I actually have no clue because I haven't read a script. So I can't leak anything."

But the Dune: Part Two actress isn't alone. Her Black Widow costar, David Harbour, admitted, "I'm in the same boat. I haven't read a script."

Pugh: "Do you think it's because they don't trust us?"

Harbour laughed and asked, "You think it's the two of us?" and joked "Everyone's got them" but "they're lying to us:"

"You think it's the two of us? Everyone's got them; they're lying to us. It's just the two of them."

Pugh: "Not Florence and David."

David Harbour went on to comment about Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return, sharing how he's "excited" the Iron Man star is coming back since "he's like a legend."

Meanwhile. Florence Pugh questioned how the cast will be able to focus since everyone will be "talking to their idols." She also apologized to the assistant directors, saying, "I'm sorry in advance:"

"I just don't know how they get everybody to be quiet. Everybody is just going to be talking to their idols and being like completely focused on that. So I wish the ADs the best of luck, and I'm sorry in advance."

Is Marvel Keeping Doomsday Details From the Thunderbolts?

The Direct

Since Marvel Studios confirmed these Thunderbolts* stars for Doomsday, their upcoming film is clearly integral to Avengers 5 plans.

Therefore, David Harbour and Florence Pugh may have been denied access to the Doomsday script since the duo have a film to promote and will no doubt be asked about the 2026 film.

However, it's also likely that Marvel Studios is hiding the Avengers: Doomsday script from the entire cast, not just them.

For instance, the Russo Brothers, who are also directing Doomsday, didn't let the cast of Avengers: Infinity War (except for two popular MCU stars) see the whole script either.

According to Wanda Maximoff's Elizabeth Olsen (via news.com.au), the directors censored her script, giving her only pages of her own dialogue to keep Infinity War's secrets.

Not only does this make sense given the appetite for leaks and spoilers, but a massive cast makes keeping details even more difficult, a challenge that the Russos are encountering again with Avengers: Doomsday.

Of course, as other Avengers 5 stars are questioned about their role, it will be interesting to learn if everyone was prohibited from seeing the script and any other creative lengths Marvel Studios will adopt to keep Doomsday under lock and key.

Find out why Tom Holland's Spider-Man is no longer expected for Avengers: Doomsday here!

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025; Avengers: Doomsday premieres on May 1, 2026.