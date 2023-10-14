Only 2 Avengers Actors Were Allowed to Read Infinity War's Full Script

New information seems to confirm that only two MCU stars were able to read the entire script for Avengers: Infinity War before filming commenced.

While Marvel Studios has always been known for its secrets, the company’s paranoia was at an all-time high for Infinity War and Endgame.

Previously, the Russo Brothers confirmed some “actors were given fake scripts” for the highly anticipated event films. Star Paul Bettany even confirmed that some of them rehearsed with material containing “fake scenes… twists… [and] storylines” (via ScreenRant).

Of course, many of these smoke and mirror tactics were to avoid the ending of either movie being spoiled—both of which had a dramatic effect on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. But not everyone was tricked into working off of false screenplays.

Only Two Actors Got Full Avengers: Infinity War Scripts

Marvel

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, was recently released, and in it, the book revealed that only two actors got the full script for Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr. and Captain America’s Chris Evans.

As for everyone else, “[They] had to make do with only the pages that involved their characters"

Interestingly enough, while the book claimed that those were the only two stars who read the whole script for Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch previously told The Independent, “[He] was allowed to read the whole script” as well.

When it came to Endgame, the situation remained the same, with the Russo Brothers confirming how Robert Downey Jr. “read the entire script” and that Chris Evans “might have read the whole script.”

Joe Russo also added that he thinks Cumberbatch “got the scripts that included his scenes only.”

Who Will Be the New Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.?

Keeping so much of the script a secret from a film’s cast is generally not something that is recommended.

Having the full context of the story and its characters often results in better performances all around. Thankfully, there didn't seem to be a loss in quality for Marvel Studios’ biggest event films—which Is truly a testament to the talent behind everyone responsible for bringing them to life.

But, if those same procedures were repeated for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars films, who would get the privilege of working off their whole scripts?

Benedict Cumberbatch would almost certainly be one of the lucky few, as he’s among the MCU's biggest stars. Tom Holland might be right there with him if the actor didn’t have a reputation for readily leaking things.

Then there’s Tom Hiddleston, who has been with the MCU since the first Thor movie. Provided his Disney+ series sets him up for a key role in the upcoming team-up films, it seems he’d likely be treated to the full picture like Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans were for the end of the Infinity Saga.

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are now streaming on Disney+. The Kang Dynasty is currently set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, with Secret Wars following it on May 7, 2027.