Avengers: Doomsday Officially Unveils New Logo For Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios shared an exciting new look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Downey's upcoming return to the MCU as Victor von Doom is one of the franchise's biggest developments in years, as he will embody one of Marvel's most iconic villains after playing Tony Stark/Iron Man for more than a decade. Fans don't have to wait too much longer as Doomsday's December 18 release date draws closer.

Marvel Studios (shared by X user @AvengersUpdated) shared a new logo and artwork centered on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The image highlights Downey's character from the shoulders up, showing his long green cape and hood over the metal mask he is known for wearing. This also includes a large image of his name behind the character, in silver and green lettering.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Comics' original Doctor Doom logo used a light yellow color scheme and large lettering, wider and thicker than the one for the MCU's first take on the antagonist.

Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios

This comes after an Amazon listing shared promotional material featuring Doom in March, which used a thick, green, blocky text for the villain's moniker.

Marvel Studios

Another piece of Marvel merchandise shown at New York Comic-Con in late 2025 features a logo different from the character's comic origins. It used lettering that more closely resembles the imagery classically associated with another major magic-user, Doctor Strange, who may or may not also be in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

Along with those name placards, other images showcased Doctor Doom's classic hooded, masked look, which will be replicated in the MCU. This one uses a glowing border around the hood and shines more light on the iconic metal mask.

Marvel Studios

Another image from the promotional tour makes Doom look even scarier in his new MCU-inspired visual palette. Here, the two metal clasps holding his cape (showing a star and a hammer) are prominently featured, and the mask's look is more menacing.

Marvel Studios

Finally, Marvel unveiled concept art of Doctor Doom in his MCU costume, displayed on banners at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This highlighted his full upper half, including his mask, cloak, clasps, and gauntlets.

Marvel Studios

As of writing, Marvel Studios has not released any official footage of Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday. Previously released trailers focused on Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the Wakandans; however, Thor's trailer teased the arrival of a powerful new enemy, prompting him to pray to his ancestors for strength.

Marvel Studios

While plenty of Doomsday promotional material has been released over the last few months, fans still wait for the movie's first official full trailer after the four initial teases released in December. Since then, the only thing close to a full trailer was shown privately at CinemaCon, and Marvel appears to have no plans to share it publicly.

Doomsday is less than six months from hitting theaters, leaving many wondering when the movie's first true trailer will debut online. Thankfully, two potentially good dates are on the way to make this a reality.

First up is San Diego Comic-Con, from July 23 to July 26, recognized as the world's biggest comic-con event. Marvel usually takes the Hall H stage on Saturday night, delivering its biggest updates on new movies, casting confirmation, future plans, and exclusive or wide-released footage. This could be a golden opportunity to show the world the first full look at Doomsday, including the first footage of Downey as Doom.

Additionally, Marvel could wait until the following week, when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings its way into theaters on July 31. Considering this movie has already garnered massive view counts for its two trailers, it is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the summer, which would only add visibility for Doomsday.