Marvel Studios Reportedly Dissatisfied With 1 Element of Avengers: Doomsday

New reports suggested Marvel Studios was dissatisfied with one key part of Avengers: Doomsday. Production on the next Avengers film is now happening in London, England. The film, directed by returning MCU filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, has been branded as one of the biggest to ever come from the franchise, as classic characters from the MCU team up with legacy Marvel actors like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

This reality-bending degree of difficulty, paired with Marvel's up-and-down output since the end of the Infinity Saga, has ratcheted up the pressure for Doomsday to perform, making every decision that much more critical. This has made the margin for error razor-thin. If something is not working, Kevin Feige and co. will not be afraid to set it aside, as the Marvel Studios brass knows just how vital the new team-up is.

A new report from insider Daniel Richtman revealed that Marvel Studios has reportedly departed with Avengers: Doomsday second unit director Rob Alonzo after being dissatisfied with his work on the film.

"Rob Alonzo, the second unit director for Avengers: Doomsday, has been replaced," Richtman wrote in one of his signature scoop-based Patreon posts, without detailing who would be taking up Alonzo's role:

"I've heard that Rob Alonzo, the second unit director for 'Avengers: Doomsday,' has been replaced due to dissatisfaction with his work."

For those unaware, the second unit director on a film with the scale of Avengers 5 typically specializes in transitional, landscape, or aerial shots, as well as fight/stunt choreography that doesn't require leading actors.

Given Alonzo's background in stunts (having worked on Deadpool, The Batman, and The Flash), he was almost certainly working on fight scenes for Doomsday.

No official word on Alonzo's departure or his replacement has been made public, but recent rumors have suggested Captain America: The Winter Soldier fight coordinator James Young has stepped in to fill the role.

Avengers: Doomsday production is ongoing in the U.K., with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo heading up the project. The new Avengers film will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes forced to band together once again (this time including big names like Captain America, the Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts) and take on a Multiversal threat in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026, kicking off the two-part cinematic closer that will end the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

Is Avengers: Doomsday in Trouble?

Marvel Studios

To say Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most important movies in MCU history would be an understatement. The franchise has been on a roller coaster since the end of the Infinity Saga, earning lackluster reviews and here-and-there box office returns.

Doomsday needs to perform for the franchise, dispelling any notion that Marvel Studios has lost its fastball and kicking off a new era for the super-powered franchise. However, things have been a little shaky looking in from the outside.

This Rob Alonzo story, in which he is reportedly relieved of his duties mid-production, is just the latest worrying note from the Doomsday set. There have also been rumors that the movie is being pieced together as it is being filmed, with the third act reportedly being up in the air.

Fans may also remember that Avengers: Doomsday has been the victim of a lengthy delay, being pushed from May to December 2026. While the movie can (and likely will, given The Russos' track record) be good, small bumps like these could have fans worried for its future.

Sadly, all fans can do is wait and see how the movie turns out when it comes to theaters late next year.