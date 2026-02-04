Avengers: Doomsday Star Hospitalized, Channing Tatum Undergoing Surgery Following Injury

Channing Tatum faced a major health challenge and shared the difficult news with fans on social media. The Avengers: Doomsday star revealed he needed surgical intervention for a separated shoulder, posting a black-and-white photo from his hospital bed showing himself in a hospital gown.

Tatum underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday, February 4. He confirmed the procedure through an Instagram post and shared before-and-after X-ray images on Instagram Stories. The first X-ray revealed the bones in his shoulder had separated, while the second displayed a large screw holding the bones together.

"Just another day. Another challenge," Tatum wrote in his Instagram post. "This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in."

Channing Tatum

The actor captioned his post-surgery X-ray with dry humor: "Screwed shoulder. Yay." The images confirmed the operation proceeded successfully, with medical teams using a screw to stabilize the acromioclavicular joint where the collarbone meets the shoulder blade.

A separated shoulder occurs when trauma damages the ligaments connecting the collarbone to the shoulder blade. Unlike a shoulder dislocation, which affects the ball-and-socket joint, a separation involves the acromioclavicular (AC) joint at the top of the shoulder.

Common causes include falls, direct impacts, contact sports injuries, or, in this case, stunts on film sets. The trauma tears or stretches the ligaments, causing the bones to separate or move apart, and yes, it's just as painful as it sounds.

How Did Channing Tatum Get Injured?

Marvel Studios

Tatum previously suffered an injury on the set of Avengers: Doomsday during filming in London. The actor revealed this injury in a September 2025 interview with Variety, where he appeared walking with a pronounced limp.

That earlier injury affected Tatum’s leg, forcing him to step back from elaborate action sequences. His stunt double performed heavy lifting in fight scenes, including a major battle with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, while Tatum filmed close-ups and dialogue.

"It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment," Tatum told Variety in September. "It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like."

The actor, who could be involved in Marvel's X-Men reboot if Gambit comes back, needed intensive physical therapy for the leg injury and took strong painkillers prescribed by UK doctors. He mentioned stopping the medication before interviews to avoid drowsiness.

Whether the current shoulder surgery relates to the Doomsday set injury or represents a separate incident remains unclear. Tatum did not specify when or how he separated his shoulder in his Instagram posts. The shoulder injury could stem from the same production, a different project, or an unrelated accident.

Channing Tatum performs many of his own stunts throughout his career, leading to multiple injuries over the years. The actor earned recognition for his physical commitment to roles, from dancing in Magic Mike to action sequences in films like 21 Jump Street and White House Down.

Director Derek Cianfrance praised Tatum’s physicality, calling him an heir to Marlon Brando. "He’s got this physicality, this body that can tell stories," Cianfrance stated in that same Variety interview.

Tatum also suffered a leg injury during filming of Roofman, his 2025 drama directed by Cianfrance. The actor recently premiered the film, which tells the true story of convicted thief Jeffrey Manchester, who lived inside a Toys' R' Us while robbing McDonald’s restaurants.

The shoulder surgery is another setback for the actor who pushes himself physically for his craft. At 45, Tatum continues taking on demanding action roles despite the increasing risk of injury.