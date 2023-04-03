Avengers 6 Rumor Casts Doubt on 1 MCU Director Helming the Sequel

Rumors have been circulating for months that Avengers: Secret Wars would be split into multiple films, which will only make filling the director's chair even harder. But, of course, fans have been endlessly speculating on who could be the director for just as long.

One popular candidate has been Ryan Coogler, but the Black Panther filmmaker put some doubts in the mind of fans. Some directors like Scott Derrickson have even taken themselves out of the running, leaving fewer and fewer options.

One more possibility is Nia DaCosta, who just helmed The Marvels, which is reportedly a massive cosmic scale team-up movie. And the Captain Marvel sequel is even rumored to have direct connections to Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Doubt of DaCosta Directing Secret Wars

Marvel

A new rumor from Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast points to The Marvels director Nia DaCosta not making it onto the shortlist of directors for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Despite Sneider claiming to have heard, not two weeks ago, that The Marvels "[was] just a shit show" and "kind of chaos," he now contends that "...Nia DeCosta is doing a very good job of keeping [the production of The Marvels] together the best she can."

But, despite this, "[he's] still heard that [DaCosta is] still not on the studio's list for the Avengers movies."

This is also coming off the heels of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige claiming there have been "no conversations" with Ryan Coogler about directing:

“Well, I would want Ryan to do anything at any time because he’s a singular talent and a great person to spend years with. But no, in all honesty, there’ve been no conversations. We’ve not spoken to him about 'Secret Wars.'”

With Destin Daniel Cretton already directing Avengers: Kang Dynasty, who else is left to direct Secret Wars?

Who Will Helm Avengers 6?

The list is narrowing on who will/could direct the culmination of the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: Secret Wars. While Feige said he had no talks with Ryan Coogler about directing at that time, it doesn't mean he won't have conversations with him about it later.

Before Destin Daniel Cretton landed in the director's chair for Kang Dynasty, he said in an interview that he had no aspirations for such an opportunity. So, who's to say Feige or Coogler won't change their minds?

There's also the likelihood, as boring and predictable as it sounds, of the Russo Brothers returning to direct. However, the pair have also seemingly taken themselves out of the running.

It's honestly a mystery at this point who'll end up as director. Personally, Coogler still seems like the best candidate for the job.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.