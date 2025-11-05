Avengers 5 BTS Video Hints At Gamora’s Doomsday Replacement

A new video from the Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Doomsday, has hinted at which character will take on Gamora's role in the new Avengers film. The fifth Avengers movie sees Earth's mightiest heroes face their most formidable challenge yet in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Similar to the Infinity Saga's Thanos, Doctor Doom is the Multiverse Saga's major adversary, and to beat him, over a dozen new characters from the last three MCU Phases are joining Avengers: Doomsday.

A hint at three pivotal Avengers characters is visible in the background in a new video posted to AGBO films' TikTok page (the Russo Brothers' production company).

AGBO

The costumes for Doctor Doom (Downey Jr.), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), and Franklin Richards are shown standing side-by-side in the background of the AGBO offices, potentially hinting at the trio sharing significant screen time in the upcoming Avengers film.

AGBO

This isn't all that surprising given the post-credits scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which set up Doctor Doom's trajectory for the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday. In the after-credits scene (set several years after the movie's conclusion), Doctor Doom is shown arriving unannounced at the Baxter Building, where he interacts with young Franklin, to Sue's concern.

It's believed that Franklin will be of great importance to Doctor Doom and his mission, which suggests that this post-credits scene is just the start of their time together. As Franklin's mother, it can be assumed that Sue will also be a part of Doom and Franklin's narrative, and the grouping of the trio's costumes together in AGBO's behind-the-scenes social video hints at them being regular scene partners in the new Avengers film.

In this way, it seems like Sue Storm will fill the role that Gamora (Zoe Saldana) played in Avengers: Infinity War. In the third Avengers film, Gamora was paired with her father, Thanos (Josh Brolin), for much of the movie. She often served as a point of view character for the audience into Thanos' plans and motivations, and frequently challenged him on his worldview and beliefs.

Avengers: Doomsday will have a similar job of introducing Doctor Doom to the audience and laying out his motivations and plans. Doom's role has been likened to Thanos' in Avengers: Doomsday, indicating that he will be the film's main character. However, as this will be the first time audiences have met the MCU's Doctor Doom, he'll need a character to play off of and explain his situation to, and Sue seems like the most likely candidate.

Sue could also fulfill a similar function as Gamora in Avengers: Doomsday by challenging Doom's plans and beliefs, which is something Franklin, who, as a young boy, is still developing, wouldn't be as capable of. It seems likely that Sue would oppose Doom from the get-go, considering he has plans for her son.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. It features over two dozen MCU stars reprising their roles, including Chris Hemsworth, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, and Paul Rudd.

Watch the Russo Brothers' full Avengers 5 TikTok below:

Is There a Future for Gamora in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

With Thanos defeated in the MCU, it makes sense that Marvel Studios would enlist a new character to be Doctor Doom's scene partner in Avengers: Doomsday. Notably, Gamora and Thanos made an ideal pairing as the two had a shared history, and in the same way, Sue Storm will have a connection to Doctor Doom via his interest in her family, making her the ideal replacement for Gamora's role.

Still, it begs the question of whether Gamora has a role in Avengers: Doomsday, or the future MCU in general. The Gamora that fans were familiar with died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, serving as his sacrifice for the Soul Stone. A Multiversal variant of the character was then introduced in Avengers: Endgame, and became the version that lived on in the MCU's prime Earth and featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Zoe Saldana was not one of the cast members listed in the initial Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, so it seems she won't have a role in the new team-up film. Adding to that is Saldana's retirement announcement following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which indicates is done with the MCU as a whole.

Of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 characters, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord was the only one who received an iconic "will return" title card at the film's conclusion, suggesting Pratt will at least be back. Only time will tell what plans Marvel Studios has for the rest of the Guardians team members following the departure of franchise director James Gunn.