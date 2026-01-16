Arrowverse Star’s New Look Fuels James Gunn DCU Return Hopes

Grant Gustin's new look, which he posted on social media, has fans convinced that the Arrowverse mainstay could subtly be teasing his comeback as the Scarlet Speedster in James Gunn's DC Universe. The Arrowverse already completed its run on The CW, but there is still hope among diehard fans that some of the actors from the small-screen shared universe could still return. Gustin has been at the top of the list of fans whom they want to reprise their Arrowverse role in the DCU, and a new image may have fueled that speculation even further.

Arrowverse and The Flash star Grant Gustin reposted new stories of his wife, LA Thoma, on his Instagram, showing the actor spending time with his family to celebrate his birthday. X user @lqvewests noticed that Gustin dyed his hair blonde, igniting speculation that the actor might be teasing his return as Barry Allen in James Gunn's DCU.

While Gustin's version of Barry Allen in the Arrowverse has brown hair, the comic-accurate Barry sports blonde hair, which explains why fans believe that the Arrowverse mainstay is sneakily teasing a DC comeback.

Seeing him return in James Gunn's DCU as the main Scarlet Speedster would be exciting, but it's worth noting that his version in the new universe would be drastically different from the one he portrayed in the Arrowverse.

Is Grant Gustin Really Returning as Flash in James Gunn's DCU?

DC

Grant Gustin previously revealed the real reason why he left The CW's The Flash, noting that he wanted to spend more time with his family, and it was not possible because he was away from them almost every year due to filming of the Arrowverse series for almost a decade.

If he ends up returning to James Gunn's DCU, the commitment would not be as drastic because of the different production timeline between movies and TV shows. Still, Gunn already said that it will be a while before the DCU introduces its version of the Flash, meaning that Gustin's possible debut as the Scarlet Speedster won't happen anytime soon (if he is indeed coming back).

There is no telling if Gustin has already made a deal with Gunn to return, but it's clear that he loves the character, and he has already made a previous comment about his willingness to reprise his Barry Allen role for the DCU.

Whatever the case, Gustin has been adored by both Arrowverse and non-Arrowverse fans, so seeing him return and portray another definitive version of Barry Allen on the big screen this time around would be a win for him and Gunn's DCU.