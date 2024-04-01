Ark: Scorched Earth Release Time Gets Exciting Update (Official)

Ark: Scorched Earth just got an exciting update regarding its exact release time on both PC and consoles.

Ark: Scorched Earth Has An Official Release Time

Ark: Scorched Earth

An official update from Studio Wildcard on the community forms for Ark: Survival Ascended revealed when exactly fans will be able to start playing the new DLC expansion Scorched Earth and Ark: Bob's Tall Tales story content.

The new content will launch on both PC and gaming consoles at 6:00 pm PST on Monday, April 1. Previously, the launch was set for 4:00 pm PST.

Scorched Earth will be free for all owners of Ark: Survival Ascended, while Bob's Tall Tales is listed for $29.99.

Scorched Earth brings with it a brand new desert map featuring sandstorms and 12 new beasts for players to encounter—one of which will be the Fasolasuchus, who can swim through the sandy landscape.

The gameplay will also introduce gameplay mechanics relating to the extreme heat in the desert, including super heat, electrical storms, evaporating water, the threat of heat stroke, the introduction of oil and water veins, and more.

Bob's Tall Tales will let players discover animated explorer notes that unveil a fun story featuring the legendary Ark veteran Bob, voiced by The Boys' Karl Urban. The DLC will also include the ability to build new Western-style structures, hunt for buried treasure, and ride a steam train through the Scorched Earth map.

Bob's Tall Tales will also include more content over the next year, with Steampunk Ascent (which introduces airships) and Wasteland War (bringing war rigs to the game) updates.

What's Next for Ark: Survival Ascended?

While many fans have technically already experienced Scorched Earth when it was first released in 2016 for ARK: Survival Evolved, many will be happy to be able to play through the content again with the remastered Survival Ascended edition.

The other remastered DLC scheduled for release in 2024 include The Center, Aberration, Ragnarok, Extinction, and Valguero. 2025 will finish bringing the old content to Survival Ascended, including Genesis: Part I, Crystal Isles, Genesis: Part 2, Lost Island, and Fjordur.

Despite all the DLC remasters and support for Survival Ascended, a proper ARK 2 game from the same developers, Studio Wildcard, is still scheduled to be released by the end of 2024.

For those who want even more ARK in their lives, Paramount+ also has an animated series based in the world of the franchise (check out its cast here), which is now streaming on the service. While only the first part of Season 1 is available now, Part 2 will be released before the end of the year.

ARK: Survival Ascended is available to purchase where games are sold.

