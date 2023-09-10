Aquaman 2: First Look at Supervillain's Full Suit Design Revealed by Merch (Photos)

Fans got their first new look at the exciting upgraded super suit that will be seen from the villain of the next DC Universe movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

With Warner Bros. coming off of three consecutive massive flops from the DCU at the box office, it appears that Aquaman 2 is taking every bit of time that it can to start off its official marketing campaign.

The promotional tour has only just moved into the merchandising stages in the last few weeks, although many are wondering if the studio will have enough time to get fans truly excited for this next step in the Aquaman adventure.

Aquaman 2 Merch Shows Villain Costume

Amazon listed an officially-licensed costume from Warner Bros.' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom highlighting full looks (front, back, and side) at the new suit for Black Manta, played in the sequel by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The costume highlights the mostly black suit Black Manta dons in Aquaman 2 along with the red and silver mask and new blue elements that weren't present on his original suit.

The costume also includes a jetpack on the back that allows Black Manta to either fly through the air or blast through the water with ease.

As is the case with most superhero sequels, Black Manta will come with a brand-new suit as he returns to action to face off against Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

He'll be one of a number of villains to take the spotlight in Aquaman 2, which includes Randall Park's Dr. Stephen Shin returning from the original film.

Fans have also seen a number of concept art images from Aquaman 2, including the one below from DC FanDome featuring the titular hero and Black Manta.

What's in Store for Aquaman 2 Villains?

Aquaman 2 will show Arthur Curry reluctantly teaming up with his brother, Patrick Wilson's Oceanmaster, to stop Black Manta as the villain becomes more powerful than he's ever been to this point.

This will also pit them face-to-face with an unforeseen natural disaster that threatens the Earth and its people - a danger that Black Manta will only add to as he seeks revenge on Curry for killing his father in the original Aquaman.

The big question now is when exactly fans will get a new look at this powerful villain and the rest of the cast in the form of a trailer, which already broke a disappointing DCEU record for the shortest promo window before a given film's debut.

And with Warner Bros. breaking other unfortunate records from a box office perspective thanks to the DCEU, the studio is certainly hoping for solid returns on this outing after the first film broke the billion-dollar marker in theaters.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will debut in theaters on December 20.