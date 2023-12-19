A surprise is still on the cards for fans once the credits roll in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The hype for Aquaman 2 has dwindled due to the negativity that surrounds the sequel. On top of disappointing box office projections, the review embargo for the Jason Momoa-led movie will be lifted on Thursday, December 21, only one day before its theatrical debut in the United States.

Still, some fans are looking forward to what the sequel's post-credits scene could tease despite being the last DCEU project.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Aquaman 2 Have?

DC

Warner Bros. held a special world premiere event for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Monday, December 18, at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, with the screening confirming how many post-credits scenes will be in the DCEU sequel.

According to GOAT Movie Podcast's Angel Amaral, via X, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has only one post-credits scene, which will serve as the last one in the DCEU.

In comparison, Blue Beetle had two post-credits scenes while Shazam! Fury of the Gods also had two post-credits stingers.

Aquaman 2 will follow in the footsteps of The Flash since the Ezra Miller-led movie only had one post-credits scene (which ironically included Jason Momoa's Atlantean hero).

What Will Aquaman 2's Post-Credits Scene Tease?

It is unknown what kind of tease will fans expect in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's lone post-credits scene, considering that it remains to be seen if fans will ever see these DCEU characters again.

Aquaman 2 director James Wan already said in a past interview that the sequel is "not connected in any way to any [other DCEU films]."

Still, given that Momoa previously confirmed that he "shot with a couple of different Batmans" (Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's versions of the character), there's a chance that one of those scenes ended up on the sequel's post-credits scene.

On the flip side, Aquaman 2's post-credits stinger could simply be a throwaway scene that has ties to a specific moment from the sequel.

This could be in the same vein as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' second post-credits scene where a relieved Pizza Poppa (Bruce Campbell) can be seen telling the audience to go home after the temporary curse that caused him to punch himself in the head wears off.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will debut in theaters on Friday, December 22.