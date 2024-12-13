Meet Antoni Porowski's Ex-Fiancé, Kevin Harrington: 5 Things to Know About Former Partner

Following Queer Eye's return on Netflix, many want to know more about host Antoni Porowski's ex-partner, Kevin Harrington.

Porowski has been a cast member on Queer Eye every season and is known as the food and wine expert of the group. Outside the show, Porowski was coupled up with Harrington for years and quite a few fans are wanting to know more about the man who captured the Queer Eye star's heart.

5 Things to Know About Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington Is a Creative Strategy Director

Despite having dated a Queer Eye star, Kevin Harrington's job sits outside of the world of reality television.

Kevin describes himself as a Creative Strategy Director on his website, based out of New York. Harrington says this means he helps companies "advertise, define and evolve:"

"Being a Strategy Director means I’ve spent the last 12 years helping a variety of different companies advertise, define and evolve their brands."

His freelance career has led him to work with brands like Adidas, Volkswagon, Amazon, and Cadbury, as well as on entertainment projects like Rian Johnson's Poker Face and Bupkis.

Kevin and Antoni Got Together in 2019

Kevin and Antoni began dating in July 2019. Their relationship moved quickly, according to People, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown which occurred when Kevin was visiting Antoni during the filming of Queer Eye in 2020.

Antoni said in 2022 that the lockdown made relationship decisions for them early that might've taken longer in other circumstances:

"We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."

The couple announced their engagement in November 2022 after three years of dating.

Kevin Loves to Travel

Kevin is a frequent traveler which is apparent on his Instagram feed. The strategist has traveled to Botswana, Madrid, Thailand, the Caribbean, and many more.

While Kevin is primarily based out of New York, he took up some business in Europe earlier this year, which saw him add in a few travel spots along the way including Mallorca, Copenhagen, London, Bruges, and Cologne.

Kevin Used to Co-Own a Dog With Antoni

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Kevin and Antoni adopted a dog together. The dog, named Neon, is a pit-beagle mixed breed. She's become a popular character with a devoted Instagram account with nearly 90K followers.

While Kevin and Antoni adopted Neon together, following the couple's split it appears that Neon may be fully owned by Antoni now as she has been seen in many of the Queer Eye star's Instagram posts of late.

Kevin and Antoni Split in 2023

After almost five years together, Kevin and Antoni sadly broke off their engagement at the end of 2023.

The news came after a year of engagement, with a representative for Antoni telling People that the two still have "a lot of respect" for each other and their break-up occurred due to the two realizing "they were on different paths:"

"After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways. While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."

Those wanting to continue to follow Kevin online can find him on Instagram.