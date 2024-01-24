Queer Eye is back for Season 8 on Netflix with a mix of new and returning cast members.

The 2024 comeback of the hit reality series tackles different stories of people who want to improve their lives with the help of five experts in various fields such as relationships, clothing, food preparation, and interior design.

Queer Eye Season 8 premiered on Netflix on January 24.

Every Main Cast Member of Queer Eye Season 8

Karamo Brown

Instagram: @karamo

Serving as Queer Eye's cultural expert is Karamo Brown. He is part of the show's Fab Five and has been a series mainstay.

Brown has made a name for himself for helping others with their problems with social interaction and lifestyle.

Aside from Queer Eye, Brown is also known for his involvement in the MTV reality show The Real World: Philadelphia and Karamo on NBC.

Jonathan Van Ness

Instagram: @jvn

Jonathan Van Ness, best known by his nickname J.V.N., is the Fab Five's grooming expert, with his focus mainly on personal hygiene, hair, and makeup.

Van Ness also appeared on a web series parody called Gay of Thrones and served as the host of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness podcast.

In 2023, the comedian embarked on a tour entitled Fun & Slutty with Jonathan Van Ness.

The comedian and grooming enthusiast returns in Season 8 to help new guests such as Ernest Bartholomew and Tim Keel.

Tan France

Instagram: @tanfrance

Returning to the world of Queer Eye is the Fab Five's fashion expert, Tan France.

France served as a designer and director for Zara, Bershka, and Selfridges. The fashion enthusiast was also the co-host of another Netflix show, Next in Fashion, and the web series, Dressing Funny.

He is a loud and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and one of the first openly gay Muslim men on national television.

Antoni Porowski

Instagram: @antoni

Antoni Porowski is the food and wine expert of the Fab Five in Queer Eye.

Porowski has a compelling life story since he started as a busboy at a Polish restaurant before eventually landing his big break on the show.

Aside from his stint in the series, Porowski started as an actor in several movies and TV shows like Elliot Loves, Daddy's Boy, and The Blacklist.

Bobby Berk

Instagram: @bobby

Rounding out the Fab Five members of Queer Eye is Bobby Berk.

Berk serves as the team's design expert, mainly focusing on interior design and home organization.

In November 2023, Berk confirmed on Instagram that Season 8 will serve as his final season of the series, admitting, "It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with:"

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with 'Queer Eye' is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better."

Berk's departure comes after he earned an honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Arts from Otis College of Arts and Design in 2022.

Ernest Bartholomew

68-year-old Ernest Bartholomew is the special guest of Queer Eye Season 8 Episode 1.

Ernest is set to celebrate his 39th wedding anniversary with his wife, Miranda. He needs the Fab Five's help to sort out the distance in their marriage which has become apparent ever since their two kids left their house.

For example, Miranda wants to try out new cuisines, but Ernest is not interested. Ariel, one of Ernest and Miranda's kids, shared that she just wants to "see the love how [her] mom wants to be loved."

Tim Keel

Instagram: @timthekissman

Tim Keel is a self-proclaimed KISS superfan who appeared in Episode 2.

From action figures to rare memorabilia, Keel has been collecting KISS merchandise since 1974.

Keel's daughter, Melody, seeks the assistance of the Fab Five to organize his home by balancing the plethora of KISS merchandise alongside his variety of pets (he has 15 reptiles, a bunch of fish, and a pigeon).

She also wants her father to explore new outfits since his go-to clothes have always been a KISS shirt and cargo shorts.

Melody wants Tim to realize that "there is more to him than just a caregiver [to his brother] and a KISS fan and an animal lover."

Doreen Ketchens

Instagram: @doreensjazzneworleans

Doreen Ketchens is a clarinetist and vocalist from New Orleans who is part of a band called Doreen's Jazz New Orleans.

Doreen's passion for music allowed her to be well-known in the streets of New Orleans. She also performed with the Philharmonic Orchestra twice.

Doreen's daughter, Dorian, talks to the Fab Five about helping her mom move on to her next chapter of reopening a sweet shop that she inherited.

Denton Mallas

Instagram: @dentonmallas

Denton Mallas is the head football coach and a teacher at a Louisiana School for the Deaf (LSD) who appeared in Episode 4 of Season 8.

After Denton becomes the athletic director of LSD, he wants the Fab Five's help to save the school's football program while also making a difference in the lives of deaf students by preserving deaf culture.

Alison McCrary

Instagram: @alison_neworleans

Alison McCrary is a former nun-turned-social-justice-lawyer who is an advocate for human rights.

In Episode 5, McCrary revealed that she left the covenant because she wanted to have a long-term relationship with someone. She is described as "a real-life saint" since her commitment to the community and social causes "runs so deep."

McCrary's friend and churchmate, Deedy, nominated her for the show so that the Fab Five can help her overcome her nervousness about meeting new people and, hopefully, start a romantic relationship.

Anh Luu

Instagram: @anhroux

The last hero of the week of Queer Eye Season 8 is Anh Luu.

Anh is a 35-year-old executive chef at the Bywater Brew Pub. She specializes in cooking "imaginative" Vietnamese Southern dishes.

In Episode 6, Sam, Anh's boyfriend, nominated her girlfriend since he wants the Fab Five to help her start expressing herself again both emotionally and creatively.

Anh is still reeling from the death of her parents and she wants to honor them with a special dinner filled with delicious Vietnamese cuisine.

Queer Eye Season 8 is now streaming on Netflix.