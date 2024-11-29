Tex Mex Motors features reliable car experts as they set out on a mission to restore cars back to top shape worthy of a hefty price in the market.

Netflix's reality series follows the Borderland crew in Mexico as they try to find rare cars and bring them to El Paso to utilize their skills to create eye-catching restorations and creative builds that would stand out on the road.

Tex Mex Motors Season 2 is special as it paid tribute to one of its cornerstones, Rob 'Rabbit' Pitts, who passed away last August.

Tex Mex Motors Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 22.

Every Car Expert in Tex Mex Motors Seasons 1 & 2 Cast

Rob "Rabbit" Pitts

Rob "Rabbit" Pitts

Instagram: @rob_pitts

The late Rob "Rabbit" Pitts, who is a former businessman and proud car enthusiast, has been a mainstay of Tex Mex Motors. He was the CEO of his family's business, Pitts Truck Service, and the owner of Rabbit Used Cars.

Rob was diagnosed with stomach cancer during the filming of Season 2, but he was able to finish production.

Unfortunately, he died on August 25, 2024, after succumbing to stage 4 stomach cancer.

In a YouTube video posted on his channel, Rob unveiled a heartfelt pre-written message to his family, friends, and fans, reflecting on how much he accomplished in life:

"I have a lot to live for and life has been going my way. Don’t be sad for me... I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life. If your body is telling you something is wrong, don’t stop until you figure it out. Ask questions and get answers."

The video ended with an emotional thank you and goodbye to fans who have been supportive of him over the years:

"Thank you for listening to my stories over the years. If my stories impacted you, I would love to hear about it. Until next time, - Rabbit"

Andy Ray Stapp

Andy Ray Stapp

Instagram: @andyrstapp

Andy Ray Stapp joins the cast of Tex Mex Motors Season 2 as Borderline Customs' newest paint and design expert.

Andy is known for crafting the right balance between showcasing his artistic side and harnessing his technical skills to create the perfect restoration design.

He is a former member of the U.S. Marines where he served as a Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Warfare specialist.

His creative juices do not stop with designing cars since he is also well-versed in creating content online. Andy is the founder of a production company called Livin' The Dream Media.

Scooter

Scooter

Instagram: @scootertexmex

Scooter is an incredible car scout with a keen eye for details, an automotive expert, and Rabbit's roadside buddy who tracks down rare and vintage cars that are primed to be restored and sold at a much higher value.

He has his trusted network of scouts south of the border, and he constantly utilizes his connections to find the best vintage car possible.

Jaime Hjelm

Jaime Hjelm

Instagram: @jaime_hjelm

While Rabbit and Scooter are busy outside with their car scouting journey, Jaime Hjelm leads the on-site operations of Borderline Customs as she makes sure to keep the team in check in restoring vintage cars to their best shape.

Jaime is responsible for all things electrical and engine concerns in the garage.

She learned different ways to fix cars because of being exposed to them due to her family's taxi business while growing up.

According to her profile, she already had experience building transmissions for several cars including Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

Wesley Zachary

Wesley Zachary

Instagram: @wesleyzachary1

Armed with 25 years of experience, Wesley Zachary is Borderland Customs' master fabricator tasked to create custom components that are needed to make the client's dream car a reality. He is also the owner of his custom shop, Zachary Customs.

Some of Wesley's tasks include making sure that the vintage car has no rust of any kind and making the necessary pieces to patch the parts where rust has been removed.

Jenicio Adame

Jenicio Adame

Instagram: @carcrafters915

El Paso, Texas native Jenicio Adame is part of the original crew in Tex Mex Motors Season 1.

Aside from his stint in the Netflix series, Jenicio also owns Car Crafters, a vehicle restoration service dedicated to improving and repairing classic cars. In Season 1, he was considered as the team's shop rookie.

Lucky

Lucky

Lucky is described by his peers as an "interior whiz."

As one of the newcomers to Tex Mex Motors Season 2, he is already receiving high praise from his teammates (particularly Jamie) due to his ability to create unique interior designs from scratch.

Steve Saleen

Steve Saleen

Steve Saleen guest stars in Tex Mex Motors Season 2, Episode 5. He is a legendary car-builder and known perfectionist.

The team wants to earn Steve's trust and money since they believe that Steve buying their new project (a restored Mustang) would bring a huge payday for them.

As Jamie points out in the episode, getting the Borderland Customs' Mustang project "Saleen verified" is huge, noting that earning wins like this would put them on the map and their profit would go beyond their initial profit goal of $500,000.

Mike Coy

Mike Coy

Mike Coy is the Borderland Custom's owner who returns in Tex Mex Motors Season 2.

He reminds his team to not recklessly spend money and continue the success of Season 1 where they managed to earn $310,000 in profit.

Aside from the Netflix series, Mike previously appeared as a regular cast member of Fast N’ Loud where he plays a prominent role as a painting expert and body specialist for Gas Monkey Garage.

All episodes of Tex Mex Motors Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.