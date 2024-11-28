Meet Mike Coy from Tex Mex Motors: 4 Things to Know About the Shop Boss

Mike Coy appears as an automobile painter on Tex Mex Motors which streams on Netflix.

The team behind Tex Mex Motors, all experts in automotive restoration, find old, beaten up, and forgotten cars in Mexico, transport them over the border, and get to work on bringing them back to pristine condition.

Biography Details & Facts on Mike From Tex Mex Motors

Mike Coy

Mike Coy Started Working On Cars in High School

A gearhead from an early age, the now-47-year-old Mike Coy (born April 30, 1977) has been around motor vehicles since he was a high school student. On the YouTube channel, Gas Monkey Garage, Coy discussed how became fond of working with cars, and detailed his past career:

"I started working on cars in high school. Started at a hot rod shop, always been in hot rod shops. I had a lot of magazines, and I've built countless SEMA cars… some big, good guys’ award-winning cars. And I’ve done quite a bit in this industry. Y’know, I’m not just some… new guy who’s been wrenchin’ at mom-and-pop shops, so, I know what I’m doing and hopefully y'all get to see that."

According to Mike Coy’s official profile on the Discovery Channel website, he first cut his teeth on auto work in ‘92.

Mike Previously Starred on Fast N Loud

Before starring on Tex Mex Motors, Coy was a part of another car-themed series called Fast N’ Loud. The show had an impressive run from 2012 to 2020 and amassed over 150 episodes.

On Fast N’ Loud, Coy worked as a painting expert and body specialist for Gas Monkey Garage, located in Dallas, Texas (via Grizzly Blades). One of his main claims to fame during the program’s time on the air was when he helped work his magic on a 1949 Chevy 3100.

Mike Is Together With Jennifer Epperson

In terms of significant others, Mike Coy’s partner is a woman named Jennifer Epperson. It is not known exactly how long the two have been an item, but Mike Coy often shares affectionately-captioned posts on his personal Instagram, showing him and Epperson spending time together.

Mike Used To Get Mistaken for Mythbusters’ Jamie

With his bald head and facial hair, Mike Coy could perhaps pass as another former Discovery Channel personality, Mythbusters’ own Jamie Hyneman. And although Hyneman is rarely spotted without his signature bushy goatee and beret, Coy explained that he used to get confused for the famous buster of myths:

"I don’t appreciate that. I get that a lot, but I don’t think Jamie Hyneman‘s a very good-looking guy, which, I guess doesn’t make me a very good-looking guy. But I don’t really give a sh*t."

How To Follow Mike Online

Mike Coy has a presence on Instagram (@mikecoy1).

Both seasons of Tex Mex Motors can be streamed on Netflix.