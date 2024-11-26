Tex Mex Motors Season 2 Pays Tribute to Rabbit: 'We Love You And Will Always Remember You'

Tex Mex Motors' Season 2 featured a tribute to former star Rob 'Rabbit' Pitts, saying goodbye to the fan-favorite personality.

The hit Netflix reality series centers on a duo of car enthusiasts, Rabbit and Scooter as they troll the U.S./Mexico border for long-lost automotive treasures that they can take back to their shop and restore.

After initially debuting back in 2023, the series is back, with Season 2 dropping all at once on the platform on Friday, November 22.

What Happened to Rabbit from Tex Mex Motors

Tex Mex Motors

Fans may have noticed a tribute to star Rob "Rabbit" Pitts at the end of Tex Mex Motors Season 2.

The memorial to the automotive enthusiast and salesmen, which appeared at the end of Season 2, Episode 8 read, "In memory of our friend Robert 'Rabbit' Pitts. We love you and will always remember you," alongside a picture of Pitts leaning on the hood of a vintage truck.

The Tex Mex Motors mainstay tragically passed away on August 25, 2024, after Season 2 had already been filmed.

Pitts succumbed to stage 4 stomach cancer after dealing with the disease for several months. He was 45 years old.

In a video posted on his personal YouTube channel in the wake of his death, Pitts shared a pre-written message to fans, breaking down his diagnosis and dealing with the disease.

He revealed, "At the end of March, [he] was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Since then [he had] been getting treatments at home:"

"During filming, I started to lose my appetite and had more and more acid reflux-like symptoms. But didn't get to the root of the problem. My castmate and 'set mom,' Jaime, finally took me to the ER thinking I had gallbladder issues. It was there at the end of March I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Since then, I have been getting treatments at home, and it’s been rough. More bad days than good, but hanging in there."

He told fans "Don’t be sad for me," and "If your body is telling you something is wrong, don’t stop until you figure it out:"

"I have a lot to live for and life has been going my way. Don’t be sad for me... I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life. If your body is telling you something is wrong, don’t stop until you figure it out. Ask questions and get answers."

Pitts closed by thanking fans for being so supportive of him over the years:

"Thank you for listening to my stories over the years. If my stories impacted you, I would love to hear about it. Until next time, - Rabbit"

Pitts is survived by his wife Randi Forake.

Tex Mex Motors is now streaming on Netflix.