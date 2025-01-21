Meet Fantana from Young, Famous and African: 4 Things to Know About Her

Francine Nyanko Koffie, aka Fantana, has become a recurring face on Netflix's Young, Famous & African.

The popular reality series just debuted its third season and follows the careers and love lives of an ensemble of elite African stars living in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fantana joined the cast of Young, Famous & African in Season 2, and the 27-year-old star is back for more in Season 3.

Biography Details on Fantana From Young, Famous & African

Netflix

Fantana Is From Ghana but Grew up in the US

Fantana revealed in an interview with Ghanaian Times that she is a native of the country, having been born in Nzema in the Western Region.

However, the Ghanaian spent her formative years growing up in the United States and returned home after her schooling to pursue her career.

Fantana Is a Musician

Despite gaining traction recently for her appearance on Young, Famous & African, Fantana is often better known for her music career.

The young artist broke onto the Afro-beats scene with hits including 'So What', 'Girls Hate On Girls', and 'Rich Gyal Anthem'. She has released nine singles and one EP over the years, and her music video for 'No Dulling' has garnered over 400,000 views on YouTube.

In 2023, Fantana described her music as being "Afro-dancehall" to Glamour South Africa, revealing she is inspired by "the Caribbean, Jamaica, the Bahamas" and likes to make "party music."

Fantana Is Big Into Fashion

Along with music, Fantana is also a fashion icon, claiming it as one of her passions.

She told the Ghanaian Times that fashion is an "inborn gift." She often sports fashion-forward looks on Young, Famous & African, telling Glamour that her favorite outfit from the show was her first outfit for Diamond's party. "I like shiny, blingy stuff," she explained.

Fantana Was a Young, Famous & African Fan Before Being Cast

Long before being a cast member of Young, Famous & African, Fantana was a big fan of the Netflix series and reality TV in general.

The star told Glamour that it was her obsession with shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta that made her want to move into TV, but she'd had her eye on Young, Famous & African from the start:

"When I was approached to be on 'YFA,' I was really happy, because I went from watching season one to being approached to be on season two."

Fantana shook up the dynamic of the show when she arrived in Season 2 and she admitted she used the show to work on her temper. She also revealed that the series gives audiences "a good perception about who I am:"

"I feel like 'YFA 'does give people a good perception about who I am. And it's also up to me to share the things that I want the world to know and put myself out there in the way that I would want people to view me, so I think this is an amazing platform, especially for young Africans."

How To Follow Fantana Online

Those looking to keep up with Fantana online can find her on Instagram (@iamfantana) and YouTube (@FantanaMusic).

Young, Famous & African is streaming on Netflix.