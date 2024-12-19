Antonella Rose stars alongside Hollywood A-listers like Danny DeVito and Andie MacDowell in A Sudden Case of Christmas.

The holiday-themed comedy is a remake of the Italian film Improvvisamente Natale and centers on a young girl who tries to keep her soon-to-be-divorced parents together by asking them to spend one last Christmas together.

Rose plays the pre-teen at the film's center, doing her best to keep her parents together, even getting help from her grandfather, Lawrence (played by Danny DeVito).

Antonella Rose's Parents: Who Are They?

At just 12 years old, Antonella Rose started in the family business early.

Her mother is former actress and model Giselle Hermeto. However, Hermeto has taken a step back from the spotlight to raise her daughter, while fostering the young star's passion for the stage and screen.

Rose's father's identity has remained private, as both he and Hermeto chose to remain in the background of their daughter's now-budding acting career.

He can be seen in several photos posted by the A Sudden Case of Christmas star.

Antonella Got Her Acting Start at 5 Years Old

Antonella Rose started acting at just five years old, quickly making a career out of the craft.

In a conversation with Naluda Magazine, Rose commented on her early start as an actor, positing that "I was about 5 years old when I booked my first national commercial."

He added that "one day [her mother] noticed [she] was playing pretend with my dolls," and knew she had a little actress in the family:

"I was about 5 years old when I booked my first national commercial. My mom is a former actress, and one day she noticed I was playing pretend with my dolls, she found me a random monologue on the internet, which I can still remember to this day, and she recorded it and sent it to the agencies. I got signed right away."

Antonella Previously Starred in Candy and Fear the Walking Dead

Since her young start as an actress, Antonella Rose has begun to build up an impressive portfolio of big-name credits.

She has eight major credits to her name to date, including appearances in AMC's hit Fear the Walking Dead and the Jessica Biel-led Candy mini-series.

Talking about working on major projects like Fear the Walking Dead, Rose called the experience "an absolute dream." Playing her character of Tracy Otto was "an experience [she] will cherish forever," expressing how incredibly grateful the young star is for her early career (via Naluda Magazine):

"Where to start… First of all, filming 'FTWD' has been an absolute dream, I still can’t believe all of this is real! I was cast after a long process of auditions and meetings. Playing Tracy Otto was an experience I will cherish forever."

It was on sets like the hit Walking Dead spin-off where Rose has learned what it means to be an actor.

She recounted working with people like her co-star Colman Domingo (who most recently starred in his own Netflix series, The Madness), remarking, "I had a lot of heavy scenes, and my castmates helped me to get me back on my feet:"

"I’ll never forget all the people who helped me to get there. I had a lot of heavy scenes, and my castmates helped me to get me back on my feet. I remember one time, I was feeling very vulnerable doing a very emotional scene, and Kim Dicksen held me for a few minutes when it was over, like the momma bear she is. Colman Domingo is the funniest guy I ever met in my life. It’s impossible to be around him without having a good laugh. He’s such a vibe. Me and my Mom spent almost four Months in Savannah. I really enjoyed my time there exploring the city and going on a lot of ghost tours."

Antonella Is a Horror Fan

Fans may be eager to know that Antonella Rose is a burgeoning horror fan.

The young actress played the role of Gabbie in 2024's indie horror smash hit Terrifier 3, the young cousin of the series' primary protagonist, Sienna (read more Terrifier 3 spoilers here).

In a conversation with Pop Culture with Pat, Rose divulged her love of the horror genre, exclaiming, "I love horror already. I am a pretty jaded horror movie fan:"

"I love horror already. I am a pretty jaded horror movie fan. So, just to be able to be a part of one of my favorite horror movies, well it is definitely my favorite now that I have been in it. It was just a dream to be part of it."

When prodded about some of her favorite films within the genre she (appropriately) mentioned Terrifier 3 as well as the acclaimed 2002 horror hit, The Ring:

"I just rewatched 'The Ring' last night. That one is so good. It was so adrenaline-pumping, and I think Emily Watts did an amazing job in it. A movie that I think is a timeless one that I can rewatch millions of times and never get sick of is 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.'"

Antonella Wants To Work with Emma Stone

If Antonella Rose could work with anyone in Hollywood, she shared that she would want it to be Amazing Spider-Man star Emma Stone.

When asked in her interview with Naluda Magazine, the A Sudden Case of Christmas star revealed she "really admire[s]" several big-name actresses including Emma Stone and Anne Hathaway, and would love to work with them:

"Anne Hathaway and Emma Stone. I really admire these actresses and I hope to work with them one day."

She hopes that as her career goes on, she can continue to embody characters like Stone or Hathaway do, hoping in the future she can "create new projects [and give] life to different characters:"

"Doing what I love the most, which has to be entertaining!!! I’d love nothing more than to create new projects, giving life to different characters, but I don’t get to make those calls yet!"

