Who Is Pardis Saremi? 4 Things to Know About Death and Other Details Actress

From globe-trotting hobbies to a love of classic fashion, here are some fun facts about Death and Other Details star Pardis Saremi.

Streaming now on Hulu, the streaming mystery follows the guests of a luxury cruise ship after a shocking murder takes place.

Saremi, who has been acting professionally since 2017, plays Leila in the sea-faring Whodunnit, a traveler aboard the S.S. Varuna.

4 Facts About Death and Other Details Actor Pardis Saremi

Pardis Saremi’s First Major Role Was Starring Opposite Finn Wolfhard

While Pardis Saremi has been acting professionally since 2017, her first big break came working alongside Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard in Hell of a Summer.

The 2023 horror comedy marked Saremi's first major acting role.

Directed by Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, Hell of a Summer tells the story of a cursed summer camp and a masked killer terrorizing the teenage counselors it employs.

The movie was included as a part of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), being praised for its honoring of the horror genre's roots and classic slasher films like Friday the 13th.

While harkening back to the days of Freddy Krueger and Jaso Voorhees, Hell of a Summer also managed to embrace a sense of humor, playing on a classic teen movie trope of two friends trying to lose their virginity on their summer vacation.

Pardis Used to Run a Vintage Clothing Store

At one point in time, Saremi also ran an online vintage clothing store.

The Death and Other Details star ran the business by way of an Instagram page named Remi Vintage.

The business is described as "handpicked vintage based in la curated by [Pardis Saremi]."

As a part of the business, a portion of all sales went to the non-profit School on Wheels, a charitable organization that provides tutoring and school supplies to underprivileged children living in southern California.

Saremi even got some of her co-stars involved in the business at points.

Death and Other Details actress Violett Beane shared a post on Instagram after shopping with Saremi, looking to have purchased the vintage clothes seen in the pictures from her coworker.

While Saremi was fairly active with Remi Vintage starting in August 2020, she has seemingly abandoned the business, with the last post on its Instagram page coming in September 2021.

Pardis Loves to Travel

Just like her Death and Other Details character, Saremi loves to see the world by way of travel.

The young actress has been quite the globe-trotter in recent years having visited places like Malaga, Mallorca, Granada, Montreux, Fribourg, London, and Bath just this past summer.

Saremi posts about her worldly exploits on her personal Instagram page, taking on all sorts of adventures wherever she roams.

Fans Can Watch Pardis Next in the Movie Chapel

Fans itching for more Pardis Saremi coming out of Death and Other Details can watch the actress now in the Tubi original movie, Chapel.

Described as a "country crime thriller" (via the film's official Instagram page), Chapel was released on the streamer in early January.

It stars Jeremy Sumpter of Friday Night Lights fame and follows a man who wakes from a coma to find he is suspect number one in a serial murder case.

Saremi plays Sofia Bloome, a major character in the film as the nurse of said coma patient following his awakening.

The Chapel trailer can be seen here.

How To Follow Pardis Saremi Online

Fans looking to keep up with Pardis Saremi can follow her on Instagram (@paradeese).

Death and Other Details is streaming now on Hulu.