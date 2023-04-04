Fans now know when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will release at home on Blu-ray and digital.

In the post-pandemic era, the window is smaller than ever between theatrical releases and movies becoming available to watch at home on Blu-ray, digital, and streaming.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently broke a frustrating MCU record for having by far the longest of these windows yet, beating the previous record-holder by 12 full days.

When Does Ant-Man 3 Release on Blu-Ray and Digital?

Marvel

According to Amit Chaudhari, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will release digitally on April 18, with a Blu-ray release set to follow one month later on May 16.

Most other MCU movies have come to Disney+ on the same day as their digital releases, which may indicate Ant-Man 3 will come to the streamer on April 18.

This will leave Ant-Man 3 with a 60-day theatrical-to-home release window, which comes roughly average for the MCU's Phase 4 & 5 releases. The full list of these windows can be seen below:

Ant-Man 3 Gets a Second Lease on Life

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, despite its MCU significance, struggled to gain much traction at the box office, seemingly due to the mixed audience reception. It currently sits with the seventh-lowest box office in the 31-movie MCU with $472.9 million grossed so far.

Although many didn't bother making the trip to theaters for Quantumania, perhaps those who were hesitant will be more inclined to give it a chance at home. This could give Ant-Man 3 a second lease on life in just a few weeks, maybe some will even realize it wasn't as bad as once thought.

This will come at an ideal time for Marvel Studios, allowing the MCU to come back to the forefront just weeks before audiences turn their attention to the franchise's next big release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

