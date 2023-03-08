Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's producer recently clarified how other Variants were made aware of Kang the Conqueror's death in the movie.

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror made his MCU debut in Marvel Studios' most recent film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

It has been teased in the past that the Conqueror will be an extremely important and powerful character in the franchise's future, with the next Avengers film even being named The Kang Dynasty.

However, to the surprise of many fans, Kang was supposedly killed at the end of Quantumania. In an arguably even bigger surprise, hundreds of his variants showed up in the post-credits scene when they learned of the Conqueror's death.

How the Kang Variants Knew of the Conqueror's Death

Marvel

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania producer and Vice President of Production & Development at Marvel Studios Stephen Broussard recently joined the D23: Inside Disney podcast to discuss the recent MCU film.

Broussard was specifically asked about Kang the Conqueror's death at the end of the film and how the Council of Kang Variants in the first post-credits scene knew he died.

The producer answered the question simply, saying that they were aware of his death because of "heightened technology." He also explained that they "keep tabs on one another" anyway due to the "rivalry between" them:

"That’s a very interesting question. I think, by the subtext of the film itself, is that they have heightened technology, right? They’re all from a far-flung future and that’s part of what makes Kang so terrifying. So I think they kinda keep tabs on one another, which goes back to what He Who Remains told us in the final episode of Loki Season 1. There’s a rivalry between the Kangs. There’s a frenemies sense amongst them, that we’re starting to get a sense of."

Broussard went on to talk about that "rivalry" between the Kang Variants and how fans got a glimpse of it in the post-credits scene:

"And you see some of that in that little bit at the end of the film, where the two Kangs are carping at each other. And that’s one of the interesting dynamics in the comics is that they do form a council with a common purpose, but squabble in and amongst themselves."

The film's producer then went back to how they knew about the Conqueror's death and even teased that the "squabble" between all of the Variants may be showcased on-screen in the future:

"So, I think they have their ways to know what the other person is doing, and we may find ourselves caught in that squabble as it goes forward, as it was in the comics. And that’s one of the fun ideas to think about as we look ahead."

The Dangers Presented by Kang's Variants

In Loki, He Who Remains already warned of how dangerous his Variants would be if they were to roam across the Multiverse freely.

While hundreds of his different Variants were showcased on-screen during Quantumania's post-credits scene, it was a rather tame interaction between all of them as they learned of the Conqueror's death.

However, once the violence ensues, anyone and anything in their path is in for a rough ride.

Kang the Conqueror got to really put his powers on display in Quantumania, specifically toward the end of the movie. Scott and co. had a challenging time fighting him, but eventually, they were able to destroy the power core of his time chair and kill him.

However, the Conqueror also talked to Scott about his time ravaging other universes and timelines, and even mentioned killing the Avengers before. He specifically talked about killing Thor, which puts into perspective just how powerful Kang is.

The Kang Variants also likely have a tremendous amount of power, and if their "squabble" gets out of hand, the Multiverse will need more than just the Avengers to put an end to the conflict.

