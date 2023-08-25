Andor Season 2: New Listing Spoils Return of Rogue One Actor

A recent listing may have spoiled the return of a certain Rogue One character in Season 2 of Andor.

Andor took the Star Wars fandom by storm when Season 1 debuted on Disney+, with many claiming that it was a refreshing change in the galaxy far, far away.

Disney and Lucasfilm already confirmed that Season 2 is on the way, and the next installment was even in the midst of shooting before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes pushed it to a halt.

When Season 2 does inevitably come out, however, fans can expect to see it continue Cassian Andor's story from the end of Season 1 up until his appearance in Rogue One.

Rogue One Character to Appear in Andor Season 2

According to a recent cast listing from Spotlight, actor Duncan Pow was officially cast in Season 2 of Andor.

Pow portrayed Ruescott Melshi in Rogue One and four episodes of Andor, but the actor was not officially confirmed to be returning until now.

In Rogue One, the character could be seen in the final battle on Scarif.

In Andor, it was revealed that he and Cassian met in the prison on Narkina 5.

Melshi and Cassian ultimately escaped the grasp of the Empire together.

They even went to Niamos together to lay low, but then decided to split ways in order to give themselves a better chance for at least one of them to survive and tell the right people about the Empire's plans.

What Role Will Melshi Play in Andor Season 2?

All fans know about the relationship between Duncan Pow's Melshi and Cassian is that they met on Narkina 5, escaped together, and were still acquaintances by the Battle of Scarif.

It seems as though there is more story to tell between the two characters, which makes sense due to how little they actually interacted in Season 1 of Andor.

Melshi was there for Cassian in Rogue One when Cassian called on him, so it would probably be more beneficial to the overall story if they did actually interact more between when they parted ways and when Melshi appeared in the movie.

Since the next installment will be covering multiple years in the timeline, it wouldn't be a surprise if Melshi actually showed up in more than one of the "emotional" episodes and/or three-episode arcs of Season 2.

Since they escaped from Narkina 5 together, Melshi and Cassian both probably feel as though they actually have someone else that they can trust. It also helps that they were one of the only people who actually made it out of the prison alive.

That means that Cassian can call on Melshi when he gets back in touch with Luthen and the rest of the Rebellion and have another eyewitness to let people know all about what the Empire is up to.

Season 1 of Andor is available to stream on Disney+.