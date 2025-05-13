American Pie 5 is still a ways away. After the last entry in the American Pie series, American Wedding, was released in theaters in 2012 and performed well enough from a box office perspective (earning $235 million worldwide on a reported estimated $50M budget), viewers still crave a new look into the shenanigans of the Stifler clan and their associates.

Producer Craig Perry, who has produced all four theatrical installments of the American Pie series, recently explained to The Direct why an American Pie 5 has not been made yet while promoting Final Destination: Bloodlines at that film's press junket. Over the last few years, rumors have hinted at another theatrical addition to the American Pie story in development (a script is reportedly even ready to go), but no official announcements have been made.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Perry admitted that, in recent years, there have been "a lot of efforts to try to do another movie." However, "time, circumstance, schedule, [and] getting the right idea" have not been easy to nail down, making it difficult for the team to move forward with a concrete idea for a sequel:

"You know, there's been a lot of efforts to try and do another movie in the 'American Pie' franchise. I think time, circumstance, schedule, getting the right idea has just been a little bit elusive, so we have yet to be able to figure out how to crack that."

The American Pie franchise, which kicked off with a trilogy of films from 1999 to 2003, focuses on Jim Levenstein, Nadia, and their group of friends as they explore the intricacies of romance in high school and college. In the most recent film, 2012's American Reunion, the group comes back together 13 years after graduation for a high school reunion, giving viewers a new look into their lives as adults with families and kids.

What Could Happen in American Pie 5?

American Reunion

The real question is what exactly could happen in American Pie 5 if and when it gets pushed forward, which might not happen in the foreseeable future.

At the end of American Reunion, Jim and Michelle had fixed their romantic issues after becoming parents. A sequel could explore their dealings with the trauma and shenanigans of raising a hormonal teenager, offering new insight into the romantic exploits of a new youngster after seeing the original couple and their friends' adventures years prior.

Elsewhere, Chris "Oz" Ostreicher seemed to have picked things back up with his high school choir girlfriend, which could add another couple to the mix to follow as their relationship evolves. Other ideas have centered on Jim's dad (Eugene Levy) and Stifler's mom (Jennifer Coolidge, of The White Lotus fame) having their own fling after being intoxicated and getting together in the last movie.

While the landscape of comedy movies has changed dramatically over the last two decades, fans are still eager to see plenty of the same ridiculousness that made the first two films so popular.

As for the film officially being made, Thomas Ian Nicholas and Tara Reid shared with People that a script for the fifth movie was in the works in 2021, but the plan fell through. Now, it appears the movie is still a long way from being made, even though fans remain hopeful of seeing more from the gang soon.