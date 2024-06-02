American Pie 5: Potential Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Even 12 years after the last movie, American Pie 5 remains on the cards for much of the cast and could be released in the coming years from Universal.

The first four American Pie movies were released from 1999 to 2012. Over the years, the franchise has been accompanied by five more American Pie Presents direct-to-home release spin-offs, each of which stars some relative of Sean William Scott's ironically outrageous Steve Stifler.

When Will American Pie 5 Release?

Universal

Over 12 years have passed since American Reunion marked the last mainline installment in the beloved comedy franchise. But the American Pie Presents spin-off series got a new entry far more recently in 2020 with Girls Rules, a direct-to-DVD movie starring Lizze Broadway as Stifler family relative Stephanie.

This proves American Pie is still on the minds of Universal Studios, and, while a fifth movie may not have been announced just yet, it does remain a very real possibility to arrive in the coming years.

Speaking to ComicBook in May 2023, Stifler actor Sean William Scott revealed the team has "just recently started talking" about a fresh idea for American Pie 5, clearly proving discussions to revive the franchise are still happening:

"I don't know, I just love the character so much. We have to have a great idea, and especially these days, it has to be awesome. You know, comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed. But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one and I still have one that we've literally just recently started talking about."

With ideas only just being thrown around now for American Pie 5, any potential new movie is likely still a few years away from release, especially as it will undoubtedly take some time to regather the massive and long-separate cast.

As American Pie 5 currently has no writer attached and hasn't yet been announced, the earliest it could be released is around late 2026. But fans should brace for a possibly even longer wait if the sequel even happens at all.

There is a possibility American Pie could find its future on streaming thanks to Universal's Peacock service. While all the franchise's past spin-offs have arrived as direct-to-DVD releases while mainline flicks went to theaters, the modern age of streaming could see future sequels and spin-offs jump to Peacock.

Who Will Return in American Pie 5's Cast?

For American Pie to work, there are a few key cast members who are essential to the formula, without which it is hard to imagine a fifth movie landing with fans.

Jim Levenstein actor Jason Biggs told Hollywood Life how he would "jump at the opportunity" to return to American Pie, before noting his love for the cast:

"I would jump at the opportunity. I love working with all of them. We are a family. It's the most fun I've ever had on a set in my life. It's a character I love doing more than any other character. I would love it. There's so much that would need to line up at the same time on the business side, so fingers crossed."

Sean William Scott is more than game to return as the iconic Stifler, as, in the previously discussed interview with ComicBook, he revealed how he has been involved in pitching ideas for American Pie 5.

Other major stars in the franchise include Chris "Oz" Ostreicher's Chris Klein, Paul Finch's Eddie Kaye Thomas, Thomas Ian Nicholas' Kevin Myers, and Michelle Flaherty's Alyson Hannigan. As all of the above are still acting, there is hope for them to revisit their American Pie icons all these years later.

Of course, how can one forget Stifler's infamous mom, who has had a minor role in every American Pie movie and has been played by Jennifer Coolidge? While The White Lotus actress has proven busy in recent years, perhaps she could fit time into her schedule for another cameo or possibly even a more involved role.

Another major player is actor Eugene Levy, who played Jim Levenstein's dad Noah in every mainline movie and most of the spin-offs. The latest American Pie Presents flick, Girls Rules, was the first not to feature the comedy icon, which may indicate he has left the franchise behind and would not return.

What Will Happen in American Pie 5?

Universal

By the end of American Reunion, Jim and Michelle had rekindled their romance amid their days as new parents. With over a decade passed since the sequel, perhaps they could now be handling parenting through the teenage years, as Jim looks to apply the over-the-top sexual mentoring he learned from his dad.

Chris "Oz" Ostreicher had also seemingly rekindled his connection with his high school choir girlfriend (played by Mena Suvari), with whom he could conceivably be married and have kids all these years later.

One suggestion from American Reunion co-writer and co-director Jon Hurwitz on X (formerly Twitter) proposed a fifth movie centered around the romance between Jim's dad (Eugene Levy) and Stifler's mom (Jennifer Coolidge) after the pair shared an intoxicated evening in the last flick:

"If Universal was interested in finding out if Jim’s Dad and Stifler’s Mom’s romance worked out, they know where to find us."

The American Pie franchise is renowned for its outrageously dirty humor, and, as such, there are bound to be concerns about how a fifth movie would land in the modern Hollywood climate. After all, fans of the comedy mainstay undoubtedly don't want to see that humor dialed back to match "woke" culture.

In an interview with ComicBook, Sean William Scott proposed the idea of his character, Stifler, coming back "mid-forties today trying to figure things out" as "a guy who hasn't really changed... but the world has:"

"It would be so much fun to see, I think, fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out. A guy who hasn't really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like? ... Is there a fun end to a story? I don't know if it'll ever happen."

So, perhaps the changes in both the world and movie culture over recent years could form the basis for American Pie 5, as the famously outrageous former teens adapt to modern times.

As Jason Biggs told Hollywood Life in February 2023, no matter how much time passes, "there continues to be great storyline ideas" for a return to the American Pie world at other points in the gang's life:

"The good news is, even as we get older, there continues to be great storyline ideas. I think perhaps even more as we get older. So, we’ll see. It’d be fun."

American Pie 5 has yet to be announced and therefore has no release date.