It's time to dive into a recent rumor hinting that an American Pie sequel entitled American Retirement is on its way toward release.

New American Pie Movie on the Way?

A rumor is making the rounds on the internet teasing that a new American Pie movie called American Retirement is gearing up for release.

On Facebook, a poster for the alleged American Retirement movie has received hundreds of thousands of impressions after being shared by excited fans of the original 1999 movie. This poster shows off the entire cast of the American Pie franchise (including Seann William Scott, Jason Biggs, and Alyson Hannigan) laughing and posing together with an empty pie pan and a name tag reading "Hello My Name Is American Reunion."

Unfortunately, this appears to be nothing more than a fan-edited version of the poster for 2012's American Reunion, which is an homage to the original theatrical poster for the original American Pie movie from 1999.

This time around, the pie is fully eaten instead of there being one slice left, and Alyson Hannigan's Michelle is holding a flute instead of a baby bottle, with the flute being her prop of choice in the first American Pie poster.

Will a New American Pie Movie Ever Be Made?

While it doesn't appear likely that the American Pie franchise will be revived anytime soon, there have been hints from a few cast members that a follow-up effort could be in the words.

Seann William Scott told ComicBook.com in May 2023 that the team had "been talking about an idea" for a new movie, with one actually being discussed more recently as well:

"I don't know, I just love the character so much. We have to have a great idea, and especially these days, it has to be awesome. You know, comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed. But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one and I still have one that we've literally just recently started talking about."

He pointed out the idea of seeing "a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today" figuring out the world, with the character not changing even though everything around him is different:

"It would be so much fun to see, I think, fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out. A guy who hasn't really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like? ... Is there a fun end to a story? I don't know if it'll ever happen."

Scott also gave an update on a sequel to MovieWeb in 2019, expressing concern for there not being "an appetite for that genre of films" as much as there used to be:

"I love those guys so much. And like, obviously, if I was worried about being typecast, I wouldn't have done four of those movies. I just don't know if there's an appetite for that genre of films. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are killing it. They're consistently, every time they put out a movie, it's not only awesome, but they're successful.”

Additionally, star Jason Biggs told Hollywood Life that he "would jump at the opportunity" for a return to this franchise, calling it "the most fun [he's] ever had on a set" even though there are a number of hoops to jump through:

"I would jump at the opportunity. I love working with all of them. We are a family. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a set in my life. It’s a character I love doing more than any other character. I would love it. There’s so much that would need to line up at the same time on the business side, so fingers crossed."

However, as the cast gets older, Biggs noted, "there continues to be great storyline ideas," hyping up how fun it would be to revisit this universe:

"The good news is, even as we get older, there continues to be great storyline ideas. I think perhaps even more as we get older. So, we’ll see. It’d be fun."

At the moment, there are no plans for a new American Pie movie to be made.