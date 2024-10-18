American Horror Stories Season 3, Episode 5 puts an impressive cast of stars into the spotlight as the story of "Backrooms" is told.

Every Actor & Character in American Horror Stories Season 3, Episode 5

Michael Imperioli - Daniel Hausman-Burger

Michael Imperioli

TV icon Michael Imperioli takes his stab at the world of American Horror Stories with a role as Daniel Hausman-Burger in Season 3, Episode 5.

Hausman-Burger is an award-winning writer who is seen working on a new screenplay as the episode begins. He is also working through his own demons as he has been isolating himself for a long time, particularly after his son went missing.

Imperoli is best known for his long-standing role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos. He can also be seen in Goodfellas and The Lovely Bones.

Matthew Maher - Eli

Matthew Maher

Matthew Maher is seen playing a key supporting role as Eli in Season 3, Episode 5 of American Horror Stories.

When Daniel is led into The Backrooms, he encounters Eli, a YouTuber who claims to have had a similar experience as Daniel did going into that space. His story helps the two come up with the scary theory that The Backrooms is a purgatory for people who have lied to themselves about a big event in their lives.

Fans can see Maher's previous work in Gone Baby Gone, Captain Marvel, and Dogma.

David Pittu - Aaron

David Pittu

An important character in Daniel's life comes in the form of Aaron, played by David Pittu.

Aaron is Daniel's agent who tries to reach out to his client while he is consumed with writing his next screenplay, struggling to get through to him. Being a friend of Daniel's for years, Aaron is concerned with the way he has been isolating himself for such an extended time.

Pittu's resume includes credits in Elementary, Law & Order, and King Kong.

Natalie Gold - Riva

Natalie Gold

Appearing mostly alongside David Pittu in American Horror Stories is Natalie Gold as Riva.

Riva is Aaron's ex-wife, although they are still cordial with one another as they try to help Daniel. She and Aaron have to break horrible news to their friend as the story progresses and she shows compassion in helping Daniel through his struggles.

Gold is best known for her roles in Succession, The Leftovers, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Matthew Eby - Roman

Matthew Eby

Matthew Eby embodies the character of Roman in American Horror Stories, holding a special connection to the episode's leading character.

Roman is Daniel's young son who went missing prior to the episode, although he comes back in a vision as Daniel is in the Backrooms. However, he is later revealed to be already dead after Daniel is confirmed to have gone missing for weeks.

American Horror Stories is only Eby's second credit after playing Young Alberto in two episodes of The Penguin.

Max Woertendyke - Police Officer

Max Woertendyke

Max Woertendyke plays a minor supporting role in this episode as an unnamed police officer.

This officer is seen speaking to Eli about the situation that landed him in The Backrooms, where he killed a triathlete.

Other major credits for Woertendyke include Succession, Longmire, and Brightwood.

Purdie Baumann - Red Woman

Purdie Baumann

Pauile Baumann comes in at the very end of the episode as a terrifying character described as The Red Woman.

This creature comes into play when Daniel re-enters The Backrooms as he is faced with coming to terms with what actually happened between him and his son. Although Daniel gets past The Red Woman eventually, this does not end his journey as he has to live with the mistakes he's made.

Baumann is recognizable for her past work in tick, tick...BOOM!, The Irishman, and Smash.

American Horror Stories Season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.

See more on characters from American Horror Stories Season 3 here.