All The Queen's Men Season 5 Hints at Who Shot Madam — Likely Suspects Include Fuego, Toni & More

All the Queen's Men Season 5 provided a major hint at who shot Madam Marilyn DeVille (Eva Marcille), and the likely suspects include those who have questionable loyalties. The final season of Paramount+'s hit drama series didn't waste time exploring the aftermath of Madam's situation. Madam stood trial in the All the Queen's Men Season 4 finale on serious criminal charges and was found not guilty on all counts. She celebrated her victory with her inner circle after leaving court. Madam returned to her office at Club Eden, telling Blue (her most loyal enforcer) that she could leave without her while insisting she'll be fine. However, an unknown suspect entered and shot Madam, and she was last seen bleeding out on the floor before the screen cut to black.

The All the Queen's Men Season 5 premiere confirmed Madam was in a precarious coma, battling memory loss after the brutal shooting. As the sole witness who saw her attacker, her silence left the shooter free, and her life was in even greater danger as enemies circled Eden.

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While the investigation was still active, with Detective Davis spearheading it, it was clear that betrayal ran deep within her inner circle. With loyalties fractured, several suspects could be responsible for Madam's current state, including Fuego, Toni, and even Carla.

Who Shot Madam in All the Queen’s Men? Here Are the Most Likely Suspects

Toni

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A frantic Toni, the sister of Madam DeVille in All the Queen's Men, was seen visiting Madam in Episode 1. While she was visibly distraught and sobbing over her sister's dire situation, her emotional display struck some viewers as overly theatrical.

Many fans speculated it was a calculated performance designed to deflect suspicion and erase any doubts about her being the prime suspect in the shooting.

It's worth noting that Toni had her fair share of bitter rivalries, shifting loyalties, and loud threats against Madam in past seasons, fueling speculation that she could've been the one to pull the trigger and end her life for good. With easy access to Club Eden and deep-seated grudges, Toni remains a top suspect among viewers as the investigation unfolds.

El Fuego

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Based on the personal history between El Fuego and Madam, the pair had a deeply tense dynamic that could lead fans to believe he was the one who pulled the trigger, especially after Madam's role in orchestrating the killing of Fuego's ex-girlfriend to frame him and gain leverage, creating a powerful motive for revenge.

Given their tense dynamic, Detective Davis naturally questioned El Fuego during the investigation. As one of the dancers in the club, it was also quite odd that he was the only one not to visit Madam in Episode 1.

Fuego has been spiraling with chaotic behavior in previous seasons, and he also had occasional clashes with Madam. The fact that he had proximity to the club could be more than enough reason to make him a potential prime suspect.

Carla

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The All the Queen's Men Season 5 premiere revealed that Carla, another of Madam's sisters, also visited the hospital and even came face-to-face with Toni, leading to an ugly verbal confrontation. Like Toni, Carla was distraught and hysterical about what happened to Madam, raising suspicions about her odd behavior because some fans saw it as similarly performative.

At one point in the confrontation, Toni pointed out that Madam once stabbed Carla in the chest in Season 3, Episode 10, after she blamed Madam for their father's death and deliberately provoked her. This could be seen as a motive for revenge, driving Carla to put a bullet through Madam's chest as a way to get even.

Some fans also pointed out that Carla was in obvious pain in the hospital, suggesting that she is feeling pain from a possible injury after escaping the crime scene. Adding fuel to the fire, Detective Davis directly confronted Carla about visible blood on her shirt during questioning, but she brushed it off by claiming she had been scratched by a knife while working at Mattie B's. Still, this was not enough to convince fans that she was innocent.

Detective Davis

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While she was spearheading the investigation, a main topic of discussion among fans was that Detective Davis is one of the strongest suspects, mainly because she has been relentlessly pursuing Madam for years.

Davis watched Madam walk free on all charges in the Season 4 finale, and that was a primary motivation for her to pull the trigger. In fact, Davis and District Attorney Rodds openly discussed taking justice into their own hands when the system failed. Davis was dragged out of court, a moment that could've served as the final breaking point that pushed her to do the shooting.

In the Season 5 premiere, Davis' aggressive pursuit of the suspect could be a misdirection or cover, indicating that she could be choosing which person to blame for her crimes, knowing that Madam has a lot of enemies.