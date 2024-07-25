Here's When All American Season 7's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Release information for All American Season 7 remains scarce months after Season 6 ended.

The CW sports drama, which focuses on the trials and tribulations of a South LA high school football player and his eventual rise to college and the NFL, has been running on the network since 2018 as one of its biggest titles.

While ratings have steadily decreased for the show on linear TV, its popularity on streaming platforms like Netflix has helped keep it going for as long as it has. A long-awaited seventh season is coming sometime soon.

When Will All American Season 7 Be Released?

The CW

Reports indicate when All American Season 7 could be released.

In June, Deadline provided fans with an update on the hit CW series, revealing the series had been renewed for a 13-episode seventh season.

This marks the shortest season in the show's history, with past seasons typically having 20 episodes (excluding Season 6, which comprised 15 episodes).

It also has been rumored Season 7 will come with a slimmed-down budget and some casting changes.

The Deadline report then revealed the series is being primed for a 2025 release date; however exact specifics were not shared.

Season 6 premiered its 15-episode season in early April 2024. Based on the episode count of Season 7, the new season will likely debut around the same time in the second quarter of 2025. Perhaps it will even fall into that same first week of April window that Season 6 did.

What Will Happen in All American Season 7?

Some big changes are coming in All American Season 7, both in-universe and out.

Firstly, the new batch of episodes will seemingly come with some familiar faces noticeably absent.

After playing the series' main character for the past six seasons, Spencer James actor Daniel Ezra will not be back for Season 7, indicating a change of direction for the series.

Thus far, the series has centered on James rising through high school football ranks into college and then (at the end of Season 6) into the NFL.

However, with the series' main character now drafted and achieving his dreams of becoming a pro, Season 7 will serve as a pseudo-reboot of the show.

This next chapter in the All American story will get back to its high school roots, turning its eyes to varsity and centering on the stories of several new teenage characters.

That is not to say the original cast will be left behind. Several big names will be along for the ride.

Michael Evans Behling's Jordan and Greta Onieogou's Layla will appear in Season 7. The former will take on a coaching role at South Crenshaw High, and the latter will support her on-screen hubby in his efforts as a high school coach.

It will take some getting used to for audiences for sure, but, if successful, this change could prove the staying power of the All American brand.

It could set up a near-endless narrative cycle of following a particular group of young football players on their journeys to the pros before hitting the reset button once they get there.

All American is streaming on Netflix.

