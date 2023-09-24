Will Anakin Skywalker show up again in Disney+’s Ahsoka? Already-released footage may hold clues to the famed Jedi’s return.

Ahsoka has ticked a lot of boxes for Star Wars fans on the whole. But the episode that seemed to please audiences the most was Chapter 5, “Master and Apprentice,” where Hayden Christensen reprised Anakin Skywalker to teach Tano one more lesson.

The reaction to Chrstensen’s comeback as Skywalker went through the roof, and many have pondered whether lightning could strike twice with another guest spot from Anakin.

Ahsoka Trailer Dialogue Hints at More Anakin Skywalker

Star Wars

Reddit user TheReturnoftheSiff posted a video compilation containing every scene and piece of dialogue from Ahsoka’s various trailers and promos that haven’t been seen or heard in the series thus far.

Among them is a speech delivered by Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, directed at Ahsoka:

“In this war, you’ll face more than just droids. As your master, it is my responsibility to prepare you. I won’t always be there to look out for you. Don’t be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

Given that these lines were not spoken by Anakin during his two appearances in Episodes 4 and 5, one can assume that Christensen will guest star on Ahsoka at least once more in its final two installments. If this is the case, this would mean Disney+ marketing spoiled this comeback that otherwise would've been a surprise to fans.

The full video can be watched below, with Anakin's dialogue heard starting at the 00:12 mark:

Will Disney+’s Ahsoka Feature More Hayden Christensen?

So if Anakin’s voice is heard saying things in an Ahsoka promo that haven’t been heard in an actual episode, then he must be coming back, right? It might not be as simple as that.

Trailers are known for containing bits and pieces that never show up in the actual final product. It’s often done to fill the audience in on story beats that can’t be otherwise adequately conveyed.

Case in point, Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3 had Robert Downey Jr. uttering exposition about his character’s role in the MCU, “I'm Tony Stark. I build neat stuff, got a great girl, occasionally save the world. So why can't I sleep?” That line was never read in the finished movie from 2013.

In fact, it seemed that moviegoers were going to have the ability to sue studios over deceptive or misleading trailers (thanks to Ana de Armas’ role in No Time to Die). But the case was ultimately thrown out by a judge.

On the other hand, it could be that Christensen crops up again in Ahsoka and recites those exact words from the show’s trailer. But many would agree that it seems like his role in the narrative already has been fulfilled, and another episode might feel tacked on.

Ahsoka drops new episodes on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+. The next one arrives on Tuesday, September 26.