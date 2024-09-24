Agatha All Along's Teen Gets [Spoilers] In New Trailer

A new trailer for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along revealed a major spoiler for Joe Locke's Teen character in the Disney+ series.

Agatha All Along has already taken some significant steps forward with the mysterious Teen, including making Joe Locke's hero the latest member of the LGBTQIA+ club within the MCU.

However, Marvel Studios is pulling out every stop to ensure Teen's true identity remains a secret for as long as possible. Rumors have heavily suggested he is a more grown-up version of Billy Maximoff/Kaplan from WandaVision, even though Marvel and Agatha All Along's cast deny that idea.

Teen Spoilers From New Agatha All Along Trailer

A new Roku-released trailer for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along, courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user @ScarletWitchUpd, revealed spoilers tied to Joe Locke's Teen.

Marvel Studios

Over halfway into the trailer, a shot lasting less than a second showed a burst of blue magic coming out of Teen's hand, seemingly while walking down the Witches' Road. This is the first indication Agatha All Along's marketing material thus far that Teen gets powers.

Marvel Studios

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the blue is similar to the magic that Julian Hilliard's Billy Maximoff used in the final episodes of WandaVision (see Julian Hilliard's thoughts on the Agatha spin-off from The Direct's exclusive interview).

Marvel Studios

This could be taken as a further nod to Teen being an older Billy, mainly after he was seen under a sigil that prevented him from revealing his identity in Episode 2.

The full trailer can be watched below, with Teen's powers briefly on display at the :58 timemark:

When Will Teen Become Billy in Agatha All Along?

As of writing, the mystery of Teen becoming Billy Maximoff/Kaplan is less a question of "if" than "when." A previous Agatha All Along TV spot already spoiled the Teen/Billy twist, which was the second one in two weeks that had been aired.

One of Marvel's trademarks over its 16-year run has been its knack for big reveals in each new movie and Disney+ show, not to mention its propensity for avoiding spoilers at all costs.

There's a chance the expected Teen/Billy reveal will lead to something even bigger for Agatha All Along, considering the character has been discussed since Locke was first cast in November 2022.

Marvel has also steadily been leading up to an eventual team-up for the Young Avengers, particularly following Hailee Steinfeld's cameo at the end of The Marvels as Kate Bishop. How long it takes for that to happen is unknown, but anticipation continues to grow with characters like Teen/Billy getting more attention.

New episodes of Agatha All Along arrive on Disney+ every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.