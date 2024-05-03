Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane lead the cast of Netflix's new limited series, A Man in Full.

A Man in Full is based on Tom Wolfe's novel of the same that centers around a powerful business magnate, Charlie Croker, who will do anything to protect everything that he built from scheming executives and enemies after an unexpected bankruptcy.

A Man in Full premiered on Netflix on May 2.

Every Main Cast Member of A Man In Full

Jeff Daniels - Charlie Croker

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels brings Charlie Croker to life in A Man in Full.

As one of the most powerful business magnates in Atlanta, Charlie has everything. However, a sudden bankruptcy puts his life in shambles after it is revealed that he hasn't paid a cent from his $800 million loan.

Charlie goes on a journey filled with unexpected fights and betrayal to save his reputation and his empire.

Daniels is best known for his roles in Dumb and Dumber, American Rust, and The Looming Tower.

Diane Lane - Martha Croker

Diane Lane

Diane Lane's Martha Croker is Charlie's ex-wife who is not fazed over the fact that her ex-husband is now married to a younger woman. She is also proud to admit that she is the one who abandoned Charlie.

Martha is eventually seduced by Raymond Peepgrass to get back at Charlie.

Lane previously appeared in Man of Steel, Feud, and Y: The Last Man.

Tom Pelphrey - Raymond Peepgrass

Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey appears as Raymond Peepgrass, a loan officer who seeks validation from his peers.

Raymond is secretly happy over Charlie's bankruptcy, and it appears that he made it his mission to secure his downfall.

Another problem that Raymond has is the fact that he owes $700,000 to the woman with whom he accidentally got pregnant and it seems that he has no desire to pay off that huge sum of money.

Pelphrey's notable credits include Ozark, Iron Fist, and Outer Range.

Aml Ameen - Roger White

Aml Ameen

Roger White (played by Aml Ameen) is Charlie's lawyer and the Chief Legal Counsel of Croker Industries who tries his best to find a solution to save his friend and client from bankruptcy.

Aside from helping Charlie, Roger also assists Conrad, Jill's husband, in getting out of jail, but things take a turn for the worse when it is revealed that the judge presiding the hearing is a racist.

Ameen is known for his roles in Rustin, The Porter, and I May Destroy You.

Chanté Adams - Jill Hensley

Chanté Adams

Chanté Adams plays Jill Hensley, Charlie's secretary who seeks his help after her husband is arrested.

A panicked Jill calms down after Charlie promises to give him a lawyer to help Conrad (her husband) out of jail.

Adams recently appeared as Max Chapman in A League of Their Own. The actress also has credits in A Journal for Jordan and Voyagers.

Jon Michael Hill - Conrad Hensley

Jon Michael Hill

Jon Michael Hill portrays Conrad Hensley in A Man in Full.

Conrad is Jill's husband who gets arrested after assaulting a police officer. It is not his fault, though, since the officer was violent which prompted Conrad to fight back.

Hill's most recognizable roles are playing Detective Damon Washington in Detroit 1-8-7 and Detective Marcus Bell in Elementary.

Sarah Jones - Serena Croker

Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones stars as Serena Croker, Charlie's second and current wife.

As Charles stumbles his way through the bankruptcy, Serena's support for her husband doesn't waver amid the struggles and controversy.

Jones has several iconic roles in her acting resume, with roles as Tracy Stevens in For All Mankind, Amelia Davenport in Damnation, and Detective Rebecca Madsen in Alcatraz.

William Jackson Harper - Wes Jordan

William Jackson Harper

William Jackson Harper plays Atlanta Mayor Wes Jordan in A Man in Full.

Wes is Roger White's longtime friend who wants to play dirty at the expense of his political rival, Norman Bagovitch.

Wes finds out that Norman, Charlie's former friend, sexually assaulted someone in the past and he wants to know the identity of the woman so that it will be released to the media and ruin his rival's reputation.

He seeks Roger's help to ask Charlie if he can spill the beans.

Harper's notable credits include Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, The Good Place, and Midsommar.

Lucy Liu - Joyce Newman

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu joins the star-studded cast of A Man in Full as Joyce Newman, the owner of a clean beauty company and Martha Croker's close friend.

Joyce is the one whom Norman Bagovitch (Wes Jordan's rival) sexually assaulted in the past.

Liu is best known for playing Alex in Charlie's Angels. The actress also has credits in Chicago, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Bill Camp - Harry Zale

Bill Camp

Bill Camp is part of the cast as Harry Zale, the company's head of the Real Estate Management Department.

During the AA meeting, Harry is the one who breaks the news that Charlie Croker owes $800 million and is going bankrupt, leading to a tense confrontation.

Camp has over 70 credits, with roles in Sound of Freedom, 12 Years a Slave, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Evan Roe - Wally Croker

Evan Roe

Wally Croker is Charlie and Martha's rebellious son who occasionally gets suspended due to his dirty antics. The character is played by Evan Roe.

While Charlie is relentless toward his enemies, his soft side is usually showcased for his son, Wally.

Roe's most recognizable role is playing Jason McCord in 114 episodes of CBS' Madam Secretary.

Eline Powell - Sirja

Eline Powell

Eline Powell's Sirja is the woman whom Raymond Peepgrass impregnated in A Man in Full.

Sirja wants $700,000 to start a new life with the baby. If Raymond doesn't give that amount of cash, she intends to ruin his reputation by going to the media.

Powell can be seen in Game of Thrones, Anita B., and Alex Rider.

All episodes of A Man in Full are now streaming on Netflix.

