Every Zootopia 2 Popcorn Bucket Revealed So Far (AMC, Regal & More)

Zootopia 2 will arrive with a handful of popcorn buckets and other merchandise that fans can purchase. Some of Zootopia 2's secrets are starting to become public as the movie approaches its November 26, 2025, release date. This includes a new round of merchandising for Disney's next animated theatrical release, which should have fans itching to see what the company has in store.

Multiple theater chains shared their merchandise listings for popcorn buckets and other items inspired by Disney's Zootopia 2. Disney continues to promote one of its biggest sequels of the year, which comes nearly a decade after Zootopia's release in 2016. The buckets will help keep the movie in the public eye, highlighting some of its biggest characters and teasing new storylines.

Zootopia 2 is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and Ke Huy Quan, the story brings back Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they deal with an influx of reptiles in the city, learning about the scaly creatures' shady history and finding a new mystery to solve.

All New Popcorn Buckets & Merch for Zootopia 2

AMC: Zootopia 2 Popcorn Buckets & Keychains

AMC Theatres shared its line of Zootopia 2 merchandise, which will be available for purchase starting on November 25, the day before the movie is released. This includes a popcorn bucket with a gold background and blue lining, which comes with imagery of many of the film's returning and new characters and the film's title card.

AMC Theaters

Additionally, AMC has a unique set of keychains available for purchase depicting a few of the movie's main characters. On the theater chain's social media page, fans can see examples for characters like Ginnifer Goodwin's Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde, and Ke Huy Quan's Gary De' Snake (the film's most prominent new character).

AMC Theaters

As of writing, there is no pricing information for these items.

Regal: Gary De'Snake Popcorn Bucket

Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas will join the popcorn bucket game with a thrilling new piece of merchandise depicting Ke Huy Quan's new character. Quan's Gary De'Snake is turned into a popcorn bucket, which depicts him coiled up on top of himself with his head sticking out from the back. The popcorn then goes inside Gary's coiled-up body for movie-watchers to enjoy.

As of writing, there is no pricing information for the Gary De'Snake popcorn bucket.

Marcus Theaters: 2 Popcorn Buckets + Judy Hopps Cup

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters has its own line of Zootopia 2 merchandise available for fans to buy, but a release date and prices have yet to be revealed.

One of the theater chain's two popcorn buckets is shaped like a classic bucket with red and white stripes down the side. It is surrounded by Gary De'Snake's body around the bottom as he stands next to Judy and Nick. There is also a bucket that looks like a brick building, labeled "zinema" and resembling a movie theater.

Additionally, Marcus Theaters is selling a drink container in the shape of Judy Hopps' head, with the straw coming from the top of her head. Elsewhere, fans can purchase a cup embroidered with the movie's main characters, and it comes with a topper that resembles the red-and-white popcorn bucket.