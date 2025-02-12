Here's When Zombies 4 Movie's Release Is Now Expected

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is on its way to Disney Channel, but fans keep asking when that will be.

Since Zombies premiered in 2018, the Disney Channel Original movie has become a juggernaut franchise for the House of Mouse, consisting of two sequels, two animated series, and the soon-to-be-released Zombies 4.

When Is Zombies 4 Coming Out?

Disney Channel

Disney officially greenlit Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires in 2024, with original stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly set to reprise their roles.

Recent Disney Channel Original Movies, including franchise films like Descendants: The Rise of Red (and its mysterious, confusing prank plot hole), debuted during the summer, particularly in late July and early August.

For instance, 2022's Zombies 3 premiered on Disney Channel on August 12 after debuting earlier that year on Disney+ in July.

Upcoming Dawn of the Vampires star Julian Lerner supported the expectation of a mid to late-summer release for Zombies 4.

In talking with The Direct in 2024, Lerner shared he expects Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires to release "possibly next summer:"

"I think possibly next summer, around then. My character, I don't really know much, I can say that, but he's, I think audiences will really, really love him. He's a really fun, interesting character, and he's got some fun, creepy sides."

More Monsters on the Way in Zombies 4?

As the name suggests, Zombies: Dawn of the Vampires intends to add vampires to the franchise's ever-expanding roster of creepy creatures, and maybe more.

The official synopsis for the film teases that Manheim's Zed and Addison, played by Meg Donnelly, discover "the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside," where they meet a new group of monsters:

"The warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside on a summer road trip after their first year of college, encountering two new groups of monsters."

In addition, Disney Channel star Malachi Barton has been cast as a "mysterious supernatural stranger" who Zed and Addison meet during their summer trip.

Just who or what the other group of monsters will be is unknown but has been teased by Zombies' Milo Manheim.

In confirming vampires for the fourth film with ET (via DTVA Digital), the Zombies star teased fans might "get more than that:"

"Dare I say more? Dare I say we get more than that. Something I really like about 'Zombies 4' is that it feels really different from the first three. It's in the same universe but it feels like that element of magic is at an all-time high."

But this hint at "more" doesn't apply to the fourth film alone but potentially beyond.

When asked whether Zombies 4 is the end, Manheim responded, "I sure hope not," explaining how the film leaves room "for more" additions to the Zombies Universe:

"I sure hope not. Like all the movies, I feel like we end in a place that's satisfying and also leaves room for more."

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires will be released in 2025. Want to learn more about other stars from the Zombies franchise?