Who Is Zofia Jastrzębska? 4 Things to Know About Colors of Evil: Red Actress

Get to know actress Zofia Jastrzębska, who recently appeared in Netflix's Colors of Evil Red.

Colors of Evil Red is a Polish crime thriller directed by Adrian Panek, based on Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak’s book Czerwień.

Zofia Jastrzębska's role is at the heart of the movie, as she plays murder victim Monika Bogucka, whose death is being investigated by prosecutor Leopold Bilski (played by Jakub Gierszał) and her own mother, Judge Helena Bogucka (Maja Ostaszewska).

As the movie progresses, details of Monika's life and the circumstances of her tragic death are gradually revealed.

Zofia Jastrzębska Bio & Life Details

Netflix

Zofia Jastrzębska Has Wanted To Act Since She Was Young

Zofia Jastrzębska, now 25 years old, wanted to get into acting since she was a child.

Originally from Krakow, Poland, Jastrzębska told Wysokie Obcasy (translated from Polish) that she always wanted to be an actress despite "no one in [her] family who was involved in an artistic profession:"

"I felt that I had a lot of emotions inside me, too much for one person, and playing different characters was a valve for me. I knew from childhood that I wanted to be an actress, even though there is no one in my family who was involved in an artistic profession."

Being naturally introverted and shy was a reason why Jastrzębska said it was difficult in her past to perform. However, she "wanted to have a voice" and within her roles "tackle topics that move me:"

"It's sometimes difficult for me to have the strength within me that pushes me on stage, in front of the camera, because at the same time I'm rather introverted and sometimes shy. But I wanted to have a voice. And I think that's also why I wanted to be an actress, to tackle topics that move me."

Zofia Attended the Academy of Theater Arts

Zofia Jastrzębska graduated from the Academy of Theater Arts in Krakow, Poland, completing her diploma online while filming.

Despite being the only one in her family involved in the arts, she is fully dedicated to her acting career. She told Vogue (translated from Polish) that she likes how not much is known about her.

Jastrzębska believes "that as long as an actor is shrouded in mystery, she has more scope to play various roles" and that it's not their job "to be a celebrity:"

"Nothing is known about me and I'm even happy about it. I believe that as long as an actor is shrouded in mystery, she has more scope to play various roles because she is undefined. An actor's role is not to be a celebrity. This experience gave me more than four years of university education."

Putting some of her interests to the side, Jastrzębska focused on herself and her dream career, stating, "If I don't fight, no one will do it for me:"

"I didn't go to a single eighteenth birthday party in my high school year. I broke up with the boy I loved at the time. I thought I had to focus on myself, go and fight for my dreams. If I don't fight, no one will do it for me."

Infamy's Hair-Cutting Scene Was Zofia's Most Difficult

Jastrzębska told Kultura (translated from Polish) that her head-shaving scene in Infamy was the most challenging she had ever filmed.

Infamy is a Polish drama series released on Netflix in 2023, about a 17-year-old Roma girl (Jastrzębska) who dreams of becoming a hip-hop artist despite her family's strict rules.

She called the scene where she cuts off her hair "the most intimate" scene she's done, despite having done "nude scenes" in the past:

"It was the most difficult and intimate scene of my entire professional life, although I have done nude scenes. However, this one was the most intimate."

She further explained how she "had a certain kind of 'relationship' with [her] hair," describing it as a "shield" or "curtain" she could no longer hide behind:

"I had a certain kind of 'relationship' with my hair. They were doing something to me. They were my shield, my curtain. I could hide my face behind them. Emotions. And here I stood in front of the camera completely naked - because without them. My whole face was perfectly visible. All emotions clearly depicted on it. No escape route."

Despite the day of filming being a blur, she was proud that the scene may have served "a greater purpose" especially "for women who had no choice:"

"It was hard, I don't even remember getting home that day. However, it helped me to know that there are still communities that shave women's heads when they feel that they have disgraced themselves in some way. I thought I was doing it for a greater purpose. For women who had no choice."

Jastrzębska explained how it took "a long time to recover" but the impact of the scene was profound, showing that "the beauty of a person does not come from his appearance, but from what they wear inside:"

"After the shaving scene, it took me a long time to recover, I was no longer the same Zofia. For some time I felt very fragile, but it was this scene that proved to me, and I think also to other people, that the beauty of a person does not come from his appearance, but from what they wear inside. Because of this, I had to reevaluate myself a bit, it took a while, but in the end it turned out to be a positive thing."

Zofia Wants Her Roles To Have an Impact

Jastrzębska believes that cinema, art, and acting should provoke thought and reflection, not just serve as temporary entertainment.

She told Kultura that she is not interested in her characters being "a pretty picture or decoration" but would rather her performances "show thoughts and doubts in their heads:"

"And I already have the answer ready! I believe that cinema, art and acting can initiate reflection, not just be temporary entertainment. I will definitely look for such roles. I don't want my characters to be just a pretty picture or decoration. I want them to show thoughts and doubts in their heads, to encourage them to look at life from a distance."

As the world is so influenced by social media and platforms like "TikTok" or "YouTube," Jastrzębska hopes that TV and series can have "even more" power.

"If the Internet, TikTok, YouTube have such power, I would like to wish it even more for a film or series. And I hope that viewers, especially young ones, will reach for series such as 'Infamia,' where there is also a message beneath the layer of absorbing intrigue and explosive form."

How To Follow Zofia Jastrzębska Online

Fans of Zofia Jastrzębska can find her on social media, primarily Instagram (@sofijastrzebska).

Colors of Evil: Red is now streaming on Netflix.